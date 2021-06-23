After inciting mobs to take down the parliament and openly supporting the beheading of blasphemers, poet Munawwar Rana in his latest rant claims that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can get him killed for winning 2022 UP State Assembly elections.

In a telephonic interview to Navbharat Times, Rana claimed that the Anti-Terrorism Squad should be dismantled completely when asked about the mass religious conversion case. Rana making an obscure statement said “The ATS does not know to count beyond 1000, hence they gave that figure. Otherwise, they would have claimed 4000 have been converted by now.”

Munawwar Rana’s interview to Navbharat Times

Calling the mass conversions case a plot by Yogi Adityanath to win the upcoming state assembly elections, Rana mocked Hindus for getting converted for a small amount of money. He also claimed that to win the elections, the BJP will make a few women sit on the road to cry fake rape by Muslims and in madarsas.

Recently, UP ATS caught a mass religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh where two men, Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam, were named prime accused. Reportedly Mohammad Umar had forcefully converted a thousand people to Islam. There are also reports that suggest he converted disabled children to Islam and he wanted to use them as human bombs.

As if this level of derangement was not enough, Rana also predicted that the Yogi Adityanath government might get him and gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in jail, killed.

Rana’s Yogi-phobic interview

In another interview to TV9 Bharatvarsh, Rana went on a five-minute rant and indulged in mud-slinging on UP CM Adityanath and the Hindus.

When asked about the upcoming state elections, Rana predicted that BJP will win the elections easily as it is ‘trying its best to create the Hindu-Muslim divide’. Calling all Yogi supporters and voters communal, Rana claimed a ‘pahadi’ should not be allowed to come and do dirty politics in Uttar Pradesh.

Championing the leftist cause of distorting history, Rana claimed that the Gorakhpur Math to which Yodi Adityanath belongs is built on a land ‘donated’ by Nawab Asaf-Ud-Daulah. However, the Math was first destroyed first by Khilji in the 13th century which means it already existed then.

In an attempt to defame Yogi Adityanath, Rana also made frivolous and baseless allegations such as it was Yogi Adityanath who got Kamlesh Tiwari killed and later blamed it on Muslims and blasphemy.

Divulging a piece of rather amusing information, Rana re-defined the meaning of Jihad. He said, “Jihad does not mean to walk with swords. It means to have control over self.”

He then called observing Roza during Ramzan, the Islamic holy month, is also as an act of Jihad. He further claimed that speaking against Adityanath is also Jihad.

Despite being fact-checked on innumerable accounts, Rana insisted on spreading fake news on ‘dead bodies floating in Ganga and being eaten by dogs.’

Left-ecosystem’s attack on UP

From ‘bodies floating in the rivers’ to reporting from crematoriums to creating farce news of religious hate crime to defame Hinduism, the left ecosystem seems to be working overtime in the run-up to the upcoming elections to usurp the current BJP government.

The desperation and derangement is already visible in the Tweets, long Facebook posts and such interviews given by the likes of the anti-BJP squad. With another year to go for the assembly elections, one might regularly stumble upon such rants, fake news and interviews which one needs to be wary about.