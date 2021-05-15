Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports Raebareli officials clarify no corpse found buried in sand at Gegaso ghat, 2015 image...
News Reports
Updated:

Raebareli officials clarify no corpse found buried in sand at Gegaso ghat, 2015 image of corpses floating in Ganga shared as recent

Raebareli ADM (E) Ram Abhilash said that that ADM (Lalganj) along with CEO, local police and SHO inspected the Gegaso ghat but didn't find any corpse buried in sand

OpIndia Staff
2015 images of corpses floating in river passed of as current
5

Following reports of decomposed bodies being found in the Ganga over a couple of days, reports emerged that several bodies were found buried in sand at two locations along the Ganga river in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Visuals of the site were widely shared on social media.

Many mainstream media houses like NDTV, Hindustan Times, India TV, DNA and Zee News also reported the same.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-13-1024x402.jpg

Rae Bareli ADM calls viral video showing bodies buried in the sand ‘misleading’

However, the administration in Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh has confirmed that the viral videos showing bodies buried in the sand at Gegaso ghat is indeed “misleading and false”. ANI quoted Raebareli ADM (E) Ram Abhilash saying that ADM (Lalganj) along with CEO, local police and SHO inspected the ghat but didn’t find anything as such.

“Misinformation is being spread”, said Ram Abhilash, debunking the viral video that showed multiple bodies buried in sand.

Old pictures of corpses floating in the water passed off as current

Similarly, after reports of 100 unidentified and decomposed bodies found floating in the Ganga emerged, two separate images showing corpses floating in the river Ganga started doing the round on social media. One of the images showed dogs scavenging on several decomposed bodies floating in the water.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Kumar Gupta shared the photo on his Facebook page. The archive of the post can be viewed here.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-14.jpg
AAP Party leader’s deleted Facebook post

Another image which did the rounds with a similar claim showed vultures and crows flying over floating dead bodies.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-15.jpg

These two images went viral on social media with many users sharing them as that of the recent incident. However, these two images being passed off as current are actually from 2015.

A reverse image search of the first image found that the image was uploaded on the stock photo website Getty Images on 14 January 2015.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-16-1024x464.jpg

The second photo of vultures and crows flying around near the river is also from the same incident. This photo on Getty Images also states that it was taken on January 14, 2015, in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh at the Pariyar ghat.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-17-1024x457.jpg

In 2015, ANI had also Tweeted the same image with a caption: “Scores of dead bodies float in river Ganga and its bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district”.

On searching, it was found that many media houses like The Indian Express and NDTV had reported this incident on January 14, 2015.

Malayalam language news channel Asianet News Network, which also shared one of the images, apologised after learning that the image was that from 2015.

Though dead bodies were found in Ganga, these viral visuals doing the round on social media are not recent

So it is sufficiently clear now, that though several dead bodies have been recovered from Ganga in the past week, these viral images of scavenger dogs and crows gathering around the bodies in the river are from 2015 and according to the Rae Bareli administration, the viral video showing many bodies buried in the sand at Gegaso ghat is also misleading and false.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state
World

WHO chief Tedros, accused of covering up epidemic in Ethiopia, wants wealthy nations to halt inoculating the ‘healthy’, donate to poor nations

OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief had come under severe criticism for their conduct since the pandemic broke out in China.

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located

Journalists join hands with Congress trolls to spread propaganda against BJP over Delhi High Court ordered probe by police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Journalists blame BJP after Youth Congress president Srinivas B V questioned by Delhi Police on the orders of Delhi High Court

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

OpIndia Staff -
The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid's Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children's book The Ickabog.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,993FansLike
543,862FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com