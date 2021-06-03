Days after Islamist mob attacked Dalits in Aligarh’s Noorpur, forcing them to flee their homes, AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali has vowed that they wont let the Hindus hold wedding procession without permission.

While interacting with media, Ali at around 1 minute into the video, Ali, while responding to a comment by BJP’s Shakuntala Bharti, vowed that, “Namaz will take place. And yes, we will not let you (Hindus) take out wedding processions without permission. If you carry out wedding processions without permission, we will not let you do it. Do whatever you want, we will not let you do it.”

Syed Nazim Ali is President of Owaisi Youth Brigade in UP, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu’s home. It is alleged that a mosque was on the way and when the procession was passing by, some people from the mosque attacked the wedding procession. They were allegedly forced to move forward on foot. After this, the wedding procession instead of moving forward, returned.

It must be noted that last week, Islamist hooligans unleashed violence on Hindus in Noorpur after which they decided to put their houses for sale and flee the place. Several houses owned by Hindus in Noorpur bear a similar message —‘This house is on sale’—scribbled on their outer walls, informing prospective buyers that the property is on sale.

Noorpur is a Muslim-majority village in Western Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, about 800 Muslim families live in the village. There are 125 families of Hindus, the majority of whom belong to the Jatav community (Scheduled Caste). The aggrieved families told us that Dalit Hindus of the village have been forced to flee over the past few years due to increasing number of violent incidents against them. They also said that casteist slurs were hurled at them and they were not allowed to carry out processions on public roads.