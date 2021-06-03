Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home News Reports 'Namaz will happen, won't let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission': AIMIM leader...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali
7

Days after Islamist mob attacked Dalits in Aligarh’s Noorpur, forcing them to flee their homes, AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali has vowed that they wont let the Hindus hold wedding procession without permission.

While interacting with media, Ali at around 1 minute into the video, Ali, while responding to a comment by BJP’s Shakuntala Bharti, vowed that, “Namaz will take place. And yes, we will not let you (Hindus) take out wedding processions without permission. If you carry out wedding processions without permission, we will not let you do it. Do whatever you want, we will not let you do it.”

Syed Nazim Ali is President of Owaisi Youth Brigade in UP, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu’s home. It is alleged that a mosque was on the way and when the procession was passing by, some people from the mosque attacked the wedding procession. They were allegedly forced to move forward on foot. After this, the wedding procession instead of moving forward, returned.

It must be noted that last week, Islamist hooligans unleashed violence on Hindus in Noorpur after which they decided to put their houses for sale and flee the place. Several houses owned by Hindus in Noorpur bear a similar message —‘This house is on sale’—scribbled on their outer walls, informing prospective buyers that the property is on sale.

Noorpur is a Muslim-majority village in Western Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, about 800 Muslim families live in the village. There are 125 families of Hindus, the majority of whom belong to the Jatav community (Scheduled Caste). The aggrieved families told us that Dalit Hindus of the village have been forced to flee over the past few years due to increasing number of violent incidents against them. They also said that casteist slurs were hurled at them and they were not allowed to carry out processions on public roads.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnoorpur, noorpur aligarh violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
News Reports

Another Jammu and Kashmir in the making? The nefarious agenda to push Lakshadweep Islands into Islamic radicalisation

Jinit Jain -
Opposition to reforms in Lakshadweep islands hints at a plan by the Congress party to turn it into another Jammu and Kashmir

How the Congress ecosystem absorbed sexual harassment accused to further anti-Modi agenda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi used a survey done by former Congress leader and published by ThePrint to claim that GOI is hiding actual Covid deaths

‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’: Juhi Chawla’s 5G suit hearing interrupted by man singing songs, Delhi HC to issue contempt notice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After a man repeatedly disrupted hearing of Juhi Chawla's suit against 5G by singing sons from her movies, court ordered contempt case

When Paris was overwhelmed with decomposed human corpses and ran out of burial places: The story of the Catacombs

Variety Sanghamitra -
The Catacombs of Paris are the image of a scary world of the dead beneath the city of lights. Six to seven million human skeletons are stored there, stacked up in underground tunnels.

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

News Reports Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Netizens criticise Hospital administration after Barkha Dutt engages in vulture journalism from ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,906FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com