Saturday, June 12, 2021
Home News Reports Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’...
News Reports
Updated:

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

A training module presented through the LGBT network of the Oxfam charity blamed "privileged white women" for presenting themselves as 'victims' that justified excessive punishment for minorities

OpIndia Staff
Oxfam training manual says reporting crimes of sexual assault and rape is akin to fuelling violence against minorities
Oxfam training manual says reporting crimes of sexual assault and rape is akin to fuelling violence against minorities(Image Courtesy: CNN)
95

An Oxfam training document recently suggested that “privileged white women” were supporting the ‘root causes of sexual violence’ for wanting assailants imprisoned because it disproportionately affects minorities.

Oxfam, which has been mired in controversies over a host of sex scandals, including claims that employees used underage prostitutes in Haiti, compiled a PowerPoint presentation through its LGBT network that claimed mainstream feminism supports ‘the root causes of sexual violence’ by presenting white women as ‘victims’ and which in turn justifies the excessive punishment for ‘black and other marginalised people’.

The slide shows a sobbing woman, accompanied by a message that says mainstream feminism centres on privileged white women as victims and demands that ‘bad men’ be fired or imprisoned. It says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people.

Oxfam training manual that blames white women for pressing charges against offenders

The Oxfam training manual draws inspiration from the book Me Not You: The Trouble with Mainstream Feminism, authored by Alison Phipps, a professor of gender studies at Sussex University. Phipps describes herself as a political sociologist ‘focusing on mainstream Western feminism, especially movements around sexual violence’. The book concludes that mainstream feminism is supporting, not undoing, the root causes of sexual violence.

Summarising the main theme of the book, the Oxfam presentation says that white feminists need to ask themselves whether they are causing harm when they fight against sexual violence.

According to Naomi Cunningham, a discrimination and employment law barrister, the message from the contentious PowerPoint presentation seemed to allege that woman who report a rape or sexual assault case to police are considered as hateful “white feminist”. This is a classic case where victims are blamed and tried to silenced for the atrocities committed upon them, she said.

She slammed the document that indirectly tried to suggest a woman stoically endure sexual assaults and rapes committed on them and refrain from reporting them to police. “I think any woman could make an arguable case that this has created or contributed to an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment, which is how the Equality Act defines harassment,” she added.

Charges of sexual exploitation against Oxfam staff

It is noteworthy to mention that while the Oxfam training manual hold victims responsible for the sexual assaults committed on them, in 2018, Oxfam was at the centre of a raging turmoil after its staff members in Haiti were accused of using underage prostitutes. It was reported that the Haiti Oxfam chief solicited prostitutes in a villa which was paid and provided for by Oxfam, exposing the dark underbelly of international charity organizations and NGOs in general.

This was not an isolated case. A year later, similar allegations of sexual exploitation were levelled against the Oxfam employees in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Two employees were suspended as a part of an “external investigation” into the matter.

However, according to The Times, whistleblowers were “frustrated at the length of time taken to complete the investigation”. Former and current staff members of Oxfam made allegations of sexual exploitation, bullying, fraud, and nepotism against 11 people in a letter sent to the Oxfam leadership.

After Oxfam’s Haiti sexual exploitation scandal came to light in 2018, the charity promised to bring reforms and changes, but the reemergence of allegations revealed that changes if made, were not sufficient. The UK Charity Commission concluded that Oxfam had a “culture of poor behaviour” and was issued with a warning over its “mismanagement”. In the wake of this scandal, thousands of people cancelled their regular donations to Oxfam, causing Oxfam to make cuts worth 16 million British pounds.

Oxfam India and its deference to the Congress party

It is to be noted that the CEO of Oxfam India, Amitabh Behar, wrote a fawning article on the Congress party. In the article, Behar offers numerous sermons to the Congress party and eulogizes its idea of India. Furthermore, a Board Member of Oxfam India was involved in the drafting of the deeply dangerous and anti-Hindu Communal Violence Bill.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

How propaganda media and cartoonist Manjul are milking a Twitter email to the hilt

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-BJP cartoonist Manjul took to Twitter to insinuate that the Modi government has been trying to silence his freedom of expression.
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370

France President Emmanuel Macron slams Joe Biden administration for blocking vaccine raw material export to India

World OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took potshots at the Joe Biden administration for blocking export of Covod-19 raw materials.

Delhi Govt under ‘ration card mafia’ control, doorstep food delivery a ‘Jumla’- Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Arvind Kejriwal over food distribution schemes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad said Delhi govt not implementing One Nation One Ration Card and e-verification of ration shops due to ration card mafia

Importance of social media in democratising freedom of speech, tussle with the Govt of India and why Twitter must comply

Opinions Avni Sablok -
As the world battles COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis has emerged over ‘penetrative’ role of social media platforms, like Twitter, in India

Chetan Kumar Cheetah: CRPF braveheart who took 9 bullets and survived is now critical due to Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Kumar Cheetah suffered several bullet injuries, and had also lost an eye during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2017.

Recently Popular

News Reports

TV actor Sushant Singh’s troll account suspended by Twitter, restored later

OpIndia Staff -
Team Saath Official was the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Missing for 11 years, Sajitha found living next door with her lover Rehman in a locked room

OpIndia Staff -
For 11 years, Kerala woman Sajitha lived just 500 meters away from her parent's house in her lover's house without the knowledge of anyone
Read more
Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,347FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com