The war of words between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress unit K Sudhakaran continues after the Congress leader made sensational allegations against Pinarayi, saying that the Communist leader was involved in political assassinations in the past.

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President had once planned to kidnap his children, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has hit back at him saying that Pinarayi Vijayan was main accused in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, an RSS worker killed in 1969 at Thalassery.

Addressing a press conference at Kochi on Saturday, K Sudhakaran revealed that Vijayan had allegedly murdered RSS leader Ramakrishnan in 1969. Since no witnesses came forward to testify against Pinarayi, the court gave him the benefit of the doubt and was acquitted, said Sudhakaran, releasing the copy of FIR.

This is the first political murder case in Kannur, said K Sudhakaran, adding that CPI(M) workers have killed more than 28 Congress workers in the recent past. The Congress leader said that the Communists had tried to kill him at least three times in the past.

The Congress leader did not stop there. Revealing more details about the criminal background of the Kerala Chief Minister, K Sudhakaran, alleged that Vijayan was accused of the murder of his personal bodyguard Babu.

“Though Babu was a close associate of Vijayan, they fell apart, and the murder was the fall out of the parting of ways,” said Sudhakaran in the press conference.

Sudhakaran says Vijayan killed a beedi worker

Continuing, Sudhakaran also said that Vijayan was also responsible for the death of a former beedi worker named Kandoth Gopi. “During the emergency days, I was leading an agitation against the management of a beedi company for its decision to terminate the services of some workers. Vijayan with a group of armed Marxist leaders attacked me, and I had a providential escape,” alleged Gopi.

Responding to the statements put out by Vijayan, saying that the Congress leader was responsible for an alleged plot to kidnap his children, Sudhakaran hit back on Saturday and asked the CM to maintain the “dignity of his post”.

The Congress leader also posed a series of questions to Pinarayi Vijayan, “Why did Vijayan not inform the police if he had heard that I had planned to abduct his children? Why can’t Vijayan reveal the name of my friend who had told him about the plan? If children were facing a threat, why did Vijayan not share that information with his wife? It is unbecoming of his position as the Chief Minister to raise such an allegation.”

Addressing a press conference, Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier claimed that a former Congress local leader and Sudhakaran’s close friend had called on him at his house in Kannur many years back to warn him about a plan hatched by K Sudhakaran to kidnap his children. The Congress leader had cautioned Vijayan to be careful in the coming days.

War-of-words between Pinarayi Vijayan and K Sudhakaran

The war-of-words between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran started after K Sudhakaran, in a recent interview, had attacked the two-time Kerala Chief Minister. In an interview with ‘Malayala Manorama’ weekly, Sudhakaran had said that the Congress workers had beaten up Vijayan during tensions at Brennen College at Thalassery in Kannur, who had to be rescued by police.

Both Vijayan and Sudhakaran were alumni of the Brennen College at Kannur. Vijayan and Sudhakaran share a long history as they started their political career in the same city Kannur.

In response to Sudhakaran’s statements, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed that the Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran had once planned to kidnap his children. Vijayan also denied Sudhakaran’s claim that the Congress leaders beat him in the past.

Sharing his side of the story, Vijayan said that he was at the college to write exams during the said incident, and following his intervention, Left student workers pulled away Sudhakaran. Vijayan had also recollected another incident saying Congress leaders had made some adverse remarks against K Sudhakaran in the past.

Following Pinarayi’s statements, K Sudhakaran had refuted the allegations and said that he would be coming out with his fresh versions in a day or two. In response, the Congress leader addressed the press conference on Saturday to reveal the alleged involvement of Pinarayi Vijayan in the political murders in the state.

K Sudhakaran, the Congress-strongman from Kannur was recently appointed as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in a bid to revive the party, which was humiliated by the Communist Party-led Left Democratic Front in the recently held assembly elections. Sudhakaran, who hails from Kannur just as Vijayan, is pipped to challenge the two-times Chief Minister in the coming days.