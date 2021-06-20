Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home Politics Pinarayi Vijayan is main accused in 1969 RSS worker killing: Kerala Congress chief K...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Pinarayi Vijayan is main accused in 1969 RSS worker killing: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran makes stunning allegation

Addressing a press conference at Kochi on Saturday, K Sudhakaran revealed that Vijayan was named in the FIR in the 1969 murder of RSS worker.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (L) and Congress Chief Sudhakaran (R)
100

The war of words between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress unit K Sudhakaran continues after the Congress leader made sensational allegations against Pinarayi, saying that the Communist leader was involved in political assassinations in the past.

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President had once planned to kidnap his children, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has hit back at him saying that Pinarayi Vijayan was main accused in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, an RSS worker killed in 1969 at Thalassery.

Addressing a press conference at Kochi on Saturday, K Sudhakaran revealed that Vijayan had allegedly murdered RSS leader Ramakrishnan in 1969. Since no witnesses came forward to testify against Pinarayi, the court gave him the benefit of the doubt and was acquitted, said Sudhakaran, releasing the copy of FIR.

This is the first political murder case in Kannur, said K Sudhakaran, adding that CPI(M) workers have killed more than 28 Congress workers in the recent past. The Congress leader said that the Communists had tried to kill him at least three times in the past.

The Congress leader did not stop there. Revealing more details about the criminal background of the Kerala Chief Minister, K Sudhakaran, alleged that Vijayan was accused of the murder of his personal bodyguard Babu.

“Though Babu was a close associate of Vijayan, they fell apart, and the murder was the fall out of the parting of ways,” said Sudhakaran in the press conference.

Sudhakaran says Vijayan killed a beedi worker

Continuing, Sudhakaran also said that Vijayan was also responsible for the death of a former beedi worker named Kandoth Gopi. “During the emergency days, I was leading an agitation against the management of a beedi company for its decision to terminate the services of some workers. Vijayan with a group of armed Marxist leaders attacked me, and I had a providential escape,” alleged Gopi.

Responding to the statements put out by Vijayan, saying that the Congress leader was responsible for an alleged plot to kidnap his children, Sudhakaran hit back on Saturday and asked the CM to maintain the “dignity of his post”.

The Congress leader also posed a series of questions to Pinarayi Vijayan, “Why did Vijayan not inform the police if he had heard that I had planned to abduct his children? Why can’t Vijayan reveal the name of my friend who had told him about the plan? If children were facing a threat, why did Vijayan not share that information with his wife? It is unbecoming of his position as the Chief Minister to raise such an allegation.”

Addressing a press conference, Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier claimed that a former Congress local leader and Sudhakaran’s close friend had called on him at his house in Kannur many years back to warn him about a plan hatched by K Sudhakaran to kidnap his children. The Congress leader had cautioned Vijayan to be careful in the coming days.

War-of-words between Pinarayi Vijayan and K Sudhakaran

The war-of-words between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran started after K Sudhakaran, in a recent interview, had attacked the two-time Kerala Chief Minister. In an interview with ‘Malayala Manorama’ weekly, Sudhakaran had said that the Congress workers had beaten up Vijayan during tensions at Brennen College at Thalassery in Kannur, who had to be rescued by police.

Both Vijayan and Sudhakaran were alumni of the Brennen College at Kannur. Vijayan and Sudhakaran share a long history as they started their political career in the same city Kannur.

In response to Sudhakaran’s statements, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed that the Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran had once planned to kidnap his children. Vijayan also denied Sudhakaran’s claim that the Congress leaders beat him in the past.

Sharing his side of the story, Vijayan said that he was at the college to write exams during the said incident, and following his intervention, Left student workers pulled away Sudhakaran. Vijayan had also recollected another incident saying Congress leaders had made some adverse remarks against K Sudhakaran in the past.

Following Pinarayi’s statements, K Sudhakaran had refuted the allegations and said that he would be coming out with his fresh versions in a day or two. In response, the Congress leader addressed the press conference on Saturday to reveal the alleged involvement of Pinarayi Vijayan in the political murders in the state.

K Sudhakaran, the Congress-strongman from Kannur was recently appointed as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in a bid to revive the party, which was humiliated by the Communist Party-led Left Democratic Front in the recently held assembly elections. Sudhakaran, who hails from Kannur just as Vijayan, is pipped to challenge the two-times Chief Minister in the coming days.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspinarayi vijayan rss worker murder, pinarayi vijayan k sudhakaran, k sudhakaran press conference, 1969 rss worker murder kerala
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Politics

Pinarayi Vijayan is main accused in 1969 RSS worker killing: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran makes stunning allegation

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President had once planned to kidnap his children, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has hit back at him saying that Pinarayi Vijayan was an accused in the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, an RSS worker killed in 1969 at Thalassery.

AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra exposes Sanjay Singh’s lies on ‘Ram Mandir scam’, calls him anti-Lord Ram. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Ratnesh Mishra also alleged that he was sent from Delhi to Ayodhya to fan tensions between Hindu saints and BJP leaders and the temple Trust.

‘Made in Germany’ Imams to come up as country launches first Islamic training college, Turkish Muslim group upset

World OpIndia Staff -
Opposing the move, Milli Görüş a Turkish-Muslim group believes that the training of imams should be "free from external influences, especially political ones.”

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

Tech OpIndia Staff -
Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.

Those with more than two kids wont get govt benefits, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces adoption of two-child policy

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that families of the tea gardeners, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes will be exempted from the policy.

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive details: Here are some of the points that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, raised with Twitter

Nupur J Sharma -
Indian officials of the microblogging site Twitter were questioned by the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology on various issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,688FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com