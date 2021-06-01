Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home Politics Rahul Gandhi unfollows 8 accounts on Twitter, netizens wonder if it is to make...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 8 accounts on Twitter, netizens wonder if it is to make ‘pet pidis’ appear independent

Today morning Twitter users woke up to realise that Rahul Gandhi has followed at least two of his loyalists, Pratik Sinha, Alt News co-founder and Kunal Kamra, propagandists masquerading as a comedian on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi unfollows Kunal Kamra and Pratik Sinha on twitter, netizens say pidis finally set free
Kunal Kamra, Rahul Gandhi and Pratik Sinha(from left to right)
42

Earlier today, the senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi kicked up an online furore after he unfollowed 8 accounts on Twitter.

Social blade stats for Rahul Gandhi

As can be seen, as of this morning, Rahul Gandhi is ‘following’ 8 people less. While a few could be deactivated accounts, for a politician, usually such high number of ‘unfollows’ usually means that he has unfollowed those Twitter users.

Of these, at least two of them have been known for peddling Congress propaganda.

Among the 8 accounts that Gandhi unfollowed, one of them was that of Pratik Sinha, the co-founder of propagandist website Alt News. It is the same portal that recently came up with a cringe-worthy and unconvincing defence to give a clean chit to the Congress party and extricate it from the toolkit fiasco.

Until a few hours ago, Rahul Gandhi followed Pratik Sinha on Twitter. A screenshot from Pratik Sinha’s profile from a while back showed Rahul Gandhi as one of his Twitter followers.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier following Pratik Sinha

However, something snapped and the Gandhi scion stopped following the co-founder of the portal that fashions itself as an independent fact-checker, but invariably ends up acting as an outpost of the Congress party, loyally peddling its agenda and spreading fake news against the Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi unfollows AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha

Interestingly, Gandhi unfollowed the AltNews co-founder at a time when Congress is mired in the tookit controversy that erupted after BJP leader Sambit Patra released a document, allegedly linked to Congress, on social media websites, and accused the party of exploiting the resurgent coronavirus crisis in the country to malign the Modi government.

The controversy intensified when the Congress party, in a bid to disentangle itself from the toolkit saga, shared its documents with AltNews, demonstrating a close association between the two entities. In response, the Alt News obliged and gave a clean chit to the Congress party, declaring the toolkit to be fake, albeit, based on flimsy arguments. It was then speculated that AltNews was working at the behest of the Congress party.

Later, Twitter labelled the toolkit tweets posted by the BJP leaders as ‘manipulated media’, adding fuel to the already raging controversy. It must be noted that Twitter did not provide any proof or evidence basis on which they had marked the tweets as manipulated media. This solidified the speculations that AltNews and Twitter might be working in tandem to undermine the Modi government, possibly at the direction of the Congress party. Now, as the Government of India tightens its noose around Twitter, the unfollowing of AltNews co-founder by Rahul Gandhi could be seen as an attempt to dissociate himself from his supporters and help them appear as ‘neutral’ fact-checker.

Another account that Rahul Gandhi unfollowed this morning is that of propagandist masquerading as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. For a while now, Rahul Gandhi had been following Kunal Kamra, possibly because of his patently anti-Modi stance.

Twitter profile of propagandist Kunal Kamra

However, this morning, Rahul Gandhi deserted yet another of his loyal lickspittle when his official Twitter account unfollowed Kunal Kamra on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi unfollows Kunal Kamra on twitter

Netizens react after Rahul Gandhi unfollows Pratik Sinha and Kunal Kamra on Twitter

Nevertheless, Rahul Gandhi unfollowing his blind devotees on Twitter led the netizens into a tizzy, who speculated the possible reasons for the Gandhi scion’s defiant act.

One of the Twitter user commented that Rahul Gandhi has given freedom to his pet pidis by unfollowing them.

Netizens clearly had a field day.

Yet another Twitter user conjectured that Rahul Gandhi unfollowed some fact checkers on Twitter, possibly because they could not come up with convincing arguments to defend the toolkit.

We, at OpIndia, however, cannot independently verify if Rahul Gandhi had unfollowed his loyal lackeys because he is angry with their incompetence and disappointed with their dedication towards spreading Congress propaganda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul gandhi unfollows pratik sinha, rahul gandhi unfollow, rahul gandhi pratik sinha, rahul gandhi twitter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 8 accounts on Twitter, netizens wonder if it is to make ‘pet pidis’ appear independent

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today unfollowed propagandist Kunal Kamra and self-described fact-checker Pratik Sinha on Twitter
Politics

Tripura: CPIM leader and ex-Finance Minister resorts to fear mongering, incites violence against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The CPIM leader insinuated that there was a supposed threat to the lives of the people. Using that as a bait, he incited people to unleash anarchy and take up arms against the ruling government.

The Roman Protasevic saga: How the USA and western govts are supporting neo-Nazis to score foreign policy goals against Russia

World K Bhattacharjee -
Roman Protasevich was arrested soon after and his arrest was condemned as an attempt to silence dissidents.

China reports first-ever case of H10N3 avian influenza in humans, the disease was limited to birds until now

World OpIndia Staff -
Yang Zhanqiu, a deputy director of the Pathogen Biology Department at Wuhan University informed that there might be a possibility of the virus spreading through respiratory droplets among the animals, just like the flu and COVID-19.

Hart Island: Once a psychiatric institution and now the resting place for Covid patients in New York

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Hart Island had witnessed a spike in burials during the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, although the scale was much lower than the one caused by the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Troll newspaper The Telegraph’s latest wisdom – Lakshadweep will become Kashmir because tree trunks are being painted

Media Nirwa Mehta -
This deranged piece in The Telegraph was triggered after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed a resolution in Kerala Assembly demanding that the Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda be recalled.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,293FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com