Rohingyas settled all over UP with forged Aadhaar, voter IDs, fresh arrests reveal they are getting financial aid too: Report

It has come to light that a vendor operating from the Khajuri Khas area in Delhi had facilitated the illegal immigration of Rohingyas and settled them in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police has revealed that the recently arrested Rohingyas have revealed how they have got forged documents
The Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested two Rohingyas named Noor Alam and Amir Husain living in Ghaziabad with forged papers last week. The duo was sent to a five-day remand to Lucknow where they made startling revelations during the interrogation. 

It has come to light that a vendor operating from the Khajuri Khas area in Delhi had facilitated the illegal immigration of Rohingyas and settled them in Uttar Pradesh, as per the reports.

Hideouts in UP

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar revealed that the Rohingyas have begun to settle in various parts of Uttar Pradesh with forged ration cards, PAN cards and voter ID cards. As per the Aaj Tak report, the illegal migrants are being used as vote banks for which they are receiving financial aid too.

Kumar added that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency. With them having Aadhar cards, voter ID and other identity cards it is difficult to differentiate them from the local population, said Kumar.  

Calling their counterparts to India

GK Goswamy, the IG of Uttar Pradesh ATS who led the operation of the arrest of Noor Alam and Hussain informed that the ATS team recovered Rs 70,000, PAN, Aadhaar and UNHCR cards from the accused.

The operation was initiated after the investigators gathered leads that suggested the duo was also involved in a racket of assisting other Rohingyas to sneak into India through different channels.

Goswamy in a statement to The Times of India informed, “Initial interrogation revealed that Noor Alam and Amir Hussain were calling their counterparts to India. They used to extort money from Rohingyas on the pretext of helping them in getting jobs and documents made. The duo were bringing Rohingyas to India via Bangladesh.”

Rohingyas caught in 2021

Reportedly Noor Alam was the brother-in-law of Azizul Haq, also a Rohingya, who was arrested by the ATS in January this year from Sant Kabir Nagar district. Haq had been living in India for 20 years on forged documents.

On February 28, Mohammad Farooq and Hasan were arrested from Aligarh following which Farooq’s brother was also nabbed from Unnao on March 01. Shahid was caught with fake Indian identity documents and 5 lakhs. 

It is during this interrogation it was revealed that the Rohingyas have settled in thousands all across the state with the help of their relatives. 

Most Rohingyas have been employed at slaughterhouses in Aligarh, Agra and Unnao as per the reports. 

