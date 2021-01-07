Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home News Reports UP ATS arrests Rohingya man Azizul Haq living in India for 20 years using...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP ATS arrests Rohingya man Azizul Haq living in India for 20 years using forged documents

Haq had entered India from Bangladesh in 2001 and had procured two passports using forged ration card and school documents with the help of a man named Badre Alam and his son.

OpIndia Staff
ATS arrests Rohingya with fake Indian identity documents
Azizul Haq (via Times of India)
63

A Rohingya man illegally living in India for years using forged documents was reportedly arrested by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on January 6. The man named Azizul Haq was arrested by the ATS from Sant Kabir Nagar district and has been booked for cheating and under relevant provisions of Foreigner’s Act and Passport Act.

According to reports, the ATS is also probing Azizul Haq’s bank accounts in which he received lakhs of rupees on different occasions.

Had travelled abroad on forged passports

Haq is likely to be produced in court today where police will seek his custody, as told by ATS Inspector General GK Goswami who was leading the operation. Goswami said that Haq was arrested during a raid that was carried out after the ATS received information about some Rohingyas staying illegally in Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, police found that Haq entered India from Bangladesh in 2001 and procured two passports using forged ration card and school documents. He has used the passports to travel to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

As per reports, besides two Indian passports, an Aadhar card, three debit cards, a PAN Card and a ration card has been recovered from Azizul Haq.

Haq’s family followed him to India after his arrival

According to reports, Haq brought his mother Abida Khatoon, sister Fatima Khatoon and brothers named Mohammad Noor and Zia-ul-Haq to India 2017. He forged their documents as well. Zia-ul-Haq in currently in Nasik. The ATS is now planning to get the custody of Zia-ul-Haq in order to interrogate him. Police said that Haq had gone to Mumbai after coming to India and had befriended a person named Inayat Ullah, son of a person named Badre Alam, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar. Alam has told the police that it was he who had got Haq’s name included in his ration card.

A mobile shop named Naeem &Sons in Gorakhpur has also been raided by the ATS on December 29.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Alt News cofounder caught spreading fake news on ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ amid US Capitol Hill violence

OpIndia Staff -
While PM Modi had referred to Trump using 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' before 2016 elections, Alt News keeps claiming he endorsed Trump
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed and celebrated by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

Recently Popular

Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
World

USA: 4 persons reported dead in Capitol Hill violence, Congress’ formal certification of Biden victory expected to be finished soon

OpIndia Staff -
There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. And a woman is reported to have been shot.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Polygraph test of main accused in Hathras case shows his location around the crime scene: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI had taken all the four accused in the Hathras case to Gujarat to get their polygraph test and brain mapping done
Read more
News Reports

Alt News cofounder caught spreading fake news on ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ amid US Capitol Hill violence

OpIndia Staff -
While PM Modi had referred to Trump using 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' before 2016 elections, Alt News keeps claiming he endorsed Trump
Read more
News Reports

UP ATS arrests Rohingya man Azizul Haq living in India for 20 years using forged documents

OpIndia Staff -
The man named Azizul Haq had travelled to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia using forged Indian passports.
Read more
Satire

Trump supporter says he attacked Capitol Hill for Kashmir, becomes a hero in JNU

Rahul Roushan -
The U-turn by the Trump supporter is being widely believed and celebrated by the liberals and wokes of the entire world, including in India.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Frenzied supporters of President Donald Trump attack media covering the US Capitol Hill chaos

OpIndia Staff -
Unreal scene have emerged from outside the US Capitol Hill with Trump supporters wreaking havoc
Read more
World

45% Republicans support storming of Capitol Hill, 69% don’t blame Trump, polls show great political divide: Details

OpIndia Staff -
According to YouGov polls, forty-five per cent of Republicans, and one in five voters, support the storming of Capitol Hill.
Read more
News Reports

‘Messiah’ in trouble: BMC files case against Sonu Sood over Juhu property

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Sood accused of flouting BMC norms in converting Juhu building into a hotel.
Read more
News Reports

‘Disgraceful, wrong’: World leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol Hill, call for a smooth transition of power

OpIndia Staff -
World Leaders have condemned the violence in Washington DC's Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
Read more
Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more
Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com