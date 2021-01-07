A Rohingya man illegally living in India for years using forged documents was reportedly arrested by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on January 6. The man named Azizul Haq was arrested by the ATS from Sant Kabir Nagar district and has been booked for cheating and under relevant provisions of Foreigner’s Act and Passport Act.

According to reports, the ATS is also probing Azizul Haq’s bank accounts in which he received lakhs of rupees on different occasions.

Had travelled abroad on forged passports

Haq is likely to be produced in court today where police will seek his custody, as told by ATS Inspector General GK Goswami who was leading the operation. Goswami said that Haq was arrested during a raid that was carried out after the ATS received information about some Rohingyas staying illegally in Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, police found that Haq entered India from Bangladesh in 2001 and procured two passports using forged ration card and school documents. He has used the passports to travel to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

As per reports, besides two Indian passports, an Aadhar card, three debit cards, a PAN Card and a ration card has been recovered from Azizul Haq.

Haq’s family followed him to India after his arrival

According to reports, Haq brought his mother Abida Khatoon, sister Fatima Khatoon and brothers named Mohammad Noor and Zia-ul-Haq to India 2017. He forged their documents as well. Zia-ul-Haq in currently in Nasik. The ATS is now planning to get the custody of Zia-ul-Haq in order to interrogate him. Police said that Haq had gone to Mumbai after coming to India and had befriended a person named Inayat Ullah, son of a person named Badre Alam, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar. Alam has told the police that it was he who had got Haq’s name included in his ration card.

A mobile shop named Naeem &Sons in Gorakhpur has also been raided by the ATS on December 29.