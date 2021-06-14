Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid was trolled by Islamists on Monday after she condemned the ‘Why So Proud’ hashtag trended by Islamic fundamentalists to spread hate against the LGBT community during ‘Pride month’. Unfortunately for her, she was trolled as well for voicing her disagreement.

Shehla Rashid said, “I’m a Muslim, and I condemn the #WhySoProud hashtag. We must try to perfect our own Imaan, and leave judgement to Allah. We don’t have to play God, and judge others. No one should be victimized for their identity, choices and beliefs. I stand against homophobia and Islamophobia.”

Shehla Rashid on ‘Why So Proud’

She added, “Muslim public faces should dissociate from this campaign, as it could even be an attempt to paint us as intolerant. Or, it could genuinely be driven by religious beliefs. Either way, we should dissociate from it, as it’s not our business to judge people. Live and let live.”

The comments by Shehla Rashid came after Islamist trended ‘Why So Proud’ on the platform to register their opposition to LGBT rights. Islamists argued that if homosexuality is considered ‘haram’ in Islam, then it is for a reason.

If it's haram, it's made haram for a reason and whatever is haram will never bring u long term happiness.

So stop making yourself think your heart can handle it, The truth is it can't…#WhySoProud — @𝒍𝒊 🇵🇸 (@thetorqueguy) June 13, 2021

Others compared it to an evil ordained by ‘Shaitan’ (Satan).

“Do not follow in the footsteps of

Shaitan. for verily, he is for you an open enemy. He commands you with evil and immorality.”

(Qur'an)#WhySoProud pic.twitter.com/wWgdHkF5U6 — Sayed Zamir (@SayedZamir0222) June 13, 2021

After Rashid opposed the hashtag, she too was trolled by Islamists. Some called it a ‘side effect’ of studying in JNU.

Side effect of JNU https://t.co/ddWIboAKz4 — Adnan عدنان 🇵🇸 (@IamAdnanSk) June 14, 2021

Rashid was also called a ‘snake’ and an ‘Islamophobe bigot’ for condemning the hashtag.

More snakes to come out they first get our support and sympathy but then turn into Islamophobe bigot https://t.co/EsYuW2Qss7 — Al Biruni (@trueindologyy) June 14, 2021

Then there were those who called her a ‘cretinous lady’.

It's clearly mentioned in the Qur'an and Hadith homosexuality is a sin and it's not acceptable ..

Mine 300+ mutual following this cretinous lady please Unfollow her 😑 https://t.co/mWxAhUArmF — Sheikh Abdul razzak 🇵🇸 (@hey_dont_lev_me) June 14, 2021

Others said that the Quran has already refuted her arguments 1400 years ago and told her to repent before Allah.

Qur'an has already refuted your arguments 1400 years ago.

Muslims have be judgemental about everything, and the judgement has to be based on the standards set by Allaah subhana wata'ala.



Read Qur'an . Repent to Allaah . Reject Liberalism https://t.co/7BSOxkC3KK pic.twitter.com/ZBdP2biuZM — Gazi Bhaia ☝️ (@GBhaia) June 14, 2021

One person justified the death penalty for homosexuality. He said that executing homosexuals may seem ‘unfair’ but it is sanctioned by Shariah law.

Islamists had trended the same hashtag last year as well, deeming homosexuality to be ‘haram’. They had argued that since Muslims have to answer to Allah, they need to understand that homosexuality is Haram in Islam.