As Pride Month concluded on 30th June, Islamists took to Twitter to spew choicest homophobic tweets claiming how homosexuality is against Quran. Some Islamists said that since Muslims are answerable to Allah, they need to understand that homosexuality is Haram in Islam.

Dear Muslim brothers & sisters don't support anything which Qur'an & Hadith do not support. Remember we're answerable to Allah.

Please understand the need & difference between support & accept.

Homosexuality is Haram in Islam, if you're doubtful, do read Surah Lut.#WhySoProud — Nur (@FatimaTaj94) June 29, 2020

Some urged fellow Muslims to teach their children to be unapologetic Muslims and not to support homosexuality ‘just because’ it is ‘becoming normal’.

Teach your kids to be unapologetic Muslims. To not compromise on the basics to fit in, to not support homosexuality just because it is becoming 'normal' or common. Be kind, just and loving towards them but not support their sexual orientation.#WhySoProud pic.twitter.com/Yrm6dTR8Vn — Khayyam Chaudhary (@OmarKhayyamCha1) June 29, 2020

One Islamist also added the hashtag #save_your_children_from_gays in his homophobic tweet.

psychiatrists are so influenced by this ideology that they are sending their kids to get “gender transformation” .#whysoproud#save_children_from_gays — Dilnawaz Hussain (@007Dilnawaz) June 29, 2020

Me to LGBT- #WhySoProud?

They- We are progressive.



Me- No you are one of the regressive and cursed people mentioned in our Quran 1400+ yrs ago. Your whole community was destroyed when Allah sent disaster upon you in the time of Prophet Lut (a.s.).

They-😩#WhySoProud — Zeeshan Azad (@imzeeshanazad) June 29, 2020

Wallahi there is absolute consensus in the whole Ummah, #Salaf va #Khalaf, Ahle sunnah va Tasha'yyo regarding homosexuality as a haram e mutlaq. There is absolutely no disagreement on this issue. #WhySoProud — Dilnawaz Hussain (@007Dilnawaz) July 1, 2020

And there were more

We can't raise and have our own opinions if something is totally and clearly mentioned in the holy book..

Everyone knows what happened to the qaum-e-lut..then #WhySoProud@Delhiite_ @RazikQuraishi3 @Asmaparveen77 — Khan Naseemنسیم (@KhanNaseemnitw1) June 29, 2020

With the help of allah , we will overcome your pride #WhySoProud pic.twitter.com/7H7zhgrvcp — Ertuğrul Gazi (@Bey_of_Beys) July 1, 2020

Nothing to be proud of one of the most shame full acts imagine the throne of Allah shakes for the gravity of this horrible sin 😡😡#whysoproud — مجداويه الى الأبد (@ommoath2018) June 29, 2020

Homosexuality and Islam

One Islamist also claimed LGBT community people are the ‘cursed people’ in Quran.One even claimed there is consensus on the entire global ‘ummah’ on homosexuality being sin.Some have even vowed to overcome the ‘pride’ with the help of Allah.

As per Quran, ‘People of Lot’ were destroyed by the ‘wrath of God’ because men had sex with men. Some Hadith collections also condemn homosexuality and transgender acts. Male homosexual acts are prescribed death penalty. Many Islamic countries have death penalty for homosexuality.