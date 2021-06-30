Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Abduction and conversion of Sikh girls: ‘Not an isolated incident but a regular phenomenon,’ says Ramnik Singh Mann

Political analyst Ramnik Singh Mann says the Sikh community in Jand K has been facing the abductions, abuse and forceful conversion of Sikh girls in the hands of Muslims regularly. He added that organisations like United Sikh Forum have been fighting against this systematic targeting of Sikh women for a long time.

OpIndia Staff
Political analyst Ramnik Singh Mann
The controversial abduction and conversion of two Sikh girls from the Kashmir valley and re-conversion to Sikhism has laid bare the issues faced by the Sikh community, both at the internal and external levels. With a certain section asserting the existence of Love Jihad, the liberals from the lot have distanced themselves calling it an attack on freedom of choice.

We reported how author Amaan Bali was cancelled for his outright confession where he said in a retaliatory Tweet, “No, Girls will not marry Muslims. Live with it. Deal with it. This is the fine line we have drawn at the community level.” With this, Bali was seen as a borderline Islamaphobe and thereby cancelled by the ‘secular-liberal’ ecosystem. 

Political analyst Ramnik Singh Mann who has been at the forefront of this issue, explained the reason for the divide in a two-part video.

Mann “without mincing any words” revealed that these were not ‘just’ two cases of ‘Love Jihad’ in the valley. Calling it a regular phenomenon, Mann revealed that Sikh girls are being abducted, forcefully converted and married off to Muslims regularly. Cases of women being physically assaulted, being kicked when pregnant have also been reported, said Mann.

He also stated that after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Sikh community in the valley was made the next target. Mann informed that these are not isolated cases and organizations of the Sikh community have been fighting a long battle against forceful conversions and Love Jihad. Sikhs from all age groups in the United Sikh Forum have been trying to fight the menace relentlessly, Mann said.

He mentioned the Chittisinghpura massacre against Sikhs, and stated that the community has been strongly resisting attacks since then, trying to preserve their identity and existence in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

“Middle-aged men marry girls of their daughter’s and granddaughter’s age and forcefully convert them,” remarked Mann. 

Mann also slammed the mainstream Sikh political leaders- one for hijacking the cause and the unfortunate incident and the other for ignoring the entire turn of events.

Lashing out at Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Mann said the politician landed from Delhi, took over the protest to make headlines, hounded Kashmiri leaders and then enjoyed the hospitality offered by them. 

Mann expressed his displeasure over the mainstream Sikh politicians diluting the issues their community is suffering from. Taking a jibe at the relentless conversions in Punjab, Mann said, “How will the politicians who raise their hands and say Hallelujah comment on this event?”

“How will the ones who go to Pakistan and embrace Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief comment against this? Not one word from Sidhu, not one word from Sukhbir Badal” Mann continued in an attack on Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

Ending his video, Mann appealed the politicians to not indulge in activities just to maintain optics and make headlines and rather stand strong with the community and protect the religious identity. 

In another Tweet, Mann reaffirmed that they will continue to protect the girls from their community from forced conversions and Love Jihad. “We got her back, we’ll do it again whenever required, wherever required. To all the Woke people imparting Gyan. Take a Hike,” exclaimed Mann.

Akali Dal apologizes to Kashmiri Muslims

At a time when the Sikh community of Kashmir was fighting to get the girls back, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) leader Paramjit Singh Sarna apologized to the Kashmiri Muslim community over comments made by colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa. He also showered praises on Muslim leaders, including cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Watering down the entire incident, Paramjit Singh Sarna said that the Sikh girl got married to the man of her choice on Tuesday and that the issue was settled. “We also met people such as the Mirwaiz and Muslim organizations. The way all of them collaborated with us, we would not forget that for the rest of our lives,” Sarna said before adding, “We were provided support.”

Sirsa runs to Kashmir to lead the campaign

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa who had previously mocked Hinduism as a ‘weak religion’ for wanting in anti-conversion laws was seen giving interviews after interviews calling for similar reforms in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sirsa participated in several protests and demanded laws against forced conversions, like the one recently brought in by the UP government, in Jammu & Kashmir too, to fight the forceful religious conversion in the valley.

Fracture in Muslim-Sikh unity?

The entire incident has led to a crack in the widely peddled narrative of the Muslim-Sikh unity, especially in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests and farmer protests. Manmeet Kaur, one of the two Sikh girls who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man in Jammu and Kashmir, got remarried to one Sukhbir Singh, with the decision of Panj Pyaaras. 

Many Sikh leaders, and community members have asserted vocally that, though they are not against harmony between religions, marriage is where they draw the line and the community will not accept interfaith marriages with Muslims.

Activist Amaan Bali had shared an audio clip of the victim’s father who could be heard sobbing as he narrated his tribulations and begged to save Sikh daughters in Kashmir, who are vulnerable to abduction and forced conversions, thereby, widening the divide.

