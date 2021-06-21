Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports Sister Lucy was dismissed from Church by the Vatican for writing poems, driving a...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Sister Lucy was dismissed from Church by the Vatican for writing poems, driving a car: Read the startling claims made

A determined Sister Lucy is unwilling to give in to the Church's coercion tactics. She remarked, “Other than my room, they have denied me access to all the other areas in the convent. They don't talk to me. Still, I will continue my fight and I won't be leaving this convent.”

OpIndia Staff
Sister Lucy was removed by Vatican citing frivolous reasons: Details
Sister Lucy Kalappura (Photo Credits: Madhyamam English)
3

Days after the dismissal of Sister Lucy Kalapura from the Franciscan Christ Congregation (FCC), an exclusive report by The Times of India revealed that she was removed by the Vatican over frivolous charges. Sister Lucy had supported the nun, who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a rape case. And this drew the ire of the Apostolica Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church.

The former nun had joined the FCC at the tender age of 17. According to the Church, she has committed a long list of ‘crimes.’ It includes buying a car and publishing poems without permission. Despite being served a summons for supposedly breaking her ‘vows’, Sister Lucy remained undeterred. In an act of defiance, she shed her nun’s habit for a salwar kurta. Pointing out the hypocrisy of the Catholic Church, she said priests were allowed to wear normal attire, unlike the nuns.

The Vatican was also miffed after the former nun wrote a memoir, hinting at sexual abuse with the Church clergy. Sister Lucy had sought permission to buy a car but it was turned down. She however went ahead to purchase a white Alto and learnt driving from a woman, who ran a driving school. “Sisters travel day and night in hired cars with male drivers. Wouldn’t it be safer for nuns to drive?” Sister Lucy had argued.

Screengrab of the report by The Times of India

She pointed out that owning a car was useful during the Coronavirus pandemic in providing emergency services and assisting the police in managing the lockdown. However, the rationale behind owning a car could not convince Franciscan Christ Congregation (FCC). As such, the Church dismissed her from the Congregation and the appeal was too turned down by the Vatican last week.

But, a determined Sister Lucy is unwilling to give in to the Church’s coercion tactics. She remarked, “Other than my room, they have denied me access to all the other areas in the convent. They don’t talk to me. Still, I will continue my fight and I won’t be leaving this convent.” The former nun lamented that she faces ‘extreme isolation’ from her fellow nuns. Sister Lucy, however, received the support of the joint-convenor of the ‘Save our Sisters’ forum Rijju Kanjookkaran.

Sister Lucy receives support of activists and Church reformers

The activist emphasised, “The ‘Vow of Obedience’ doesn’t mean that one should obey anything and everything. There is a difference between obedience and slavery Action against her was sped up only after she attended the nuns’ pro-test. The irony is that Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested for rape, and Sr Sephy and Fr Thomas Kottoor, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Abhaya murder case by a CBI court, are all still Bishop, nun, and priest respectively.”

Rijju Kanjookkaran pointed out that there is a huge support base for Sister Lucy among the laity and the public. Church ‘reformer’ Indulekha Joseph said that not many nuns have the courage to fight the system from within, unlike Sister Lucy. While speaking about the upcoming challenges for the former nun, Joseph added, “If a nun decides to come out of convent life or if she is expelled, she is not eligible for any benefits through her service lasted for years. Also, there is a lot of stigmas associated with nuns leaving monastic lives.”

Sister Lucy has to leave the convent: Church activist

Following the dismissal of Sister Lucy from the Franciscan Christ Congregation (FCC), several people have raised objections to her continued stay within the convent premises. One activist named Kennedy Kartmbinkalaytl alleged that the former nun had smeared the name of several priests and nuns in her memoir on the basis of ‘unfounded allegations.’ He claimed, “She is connecting her indiscipline with the Franco issue to politicise it. She was given several show-cause notices before the said protest and what has happened now is only a natural conclusion to this process.”

How Sister Lucy became a target of smear campaign

It’s worth noting that the Church has waged a smear campaign against Sister Lucy since she supported the protest against rape suspect Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Sister Lucy was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in August 2019 on grounds of indiscipline and failure to provide a satisfactory explanation for her lifestyle ‘in violation of rules’. A few days later, Sister Lucy filed a complaint to the Vellamunda police in Kerala against a convent in Karakkamala at Mananthavady in Wayanad district.

She had accused the convent of illegal confinement. Sister Lucy in her complaint had said she was not able to attend the holy mass in a nearby church because of the illegal confinement. She found that the gates of the convent locked from outside on Monday after which she called the police, who helped unlock the gates. The convent later forced her to withdraw two cases she had filed against it and tender an unconditional apology if she wanted to continue living there. In January 202, the 52-year-old nun accused the authorities of denying food but she said she will remain at Franciscan Clarist Congregation’s convent even if she was starved to death.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sister Lucy was dismissed from Church by the Vatican for writing poems, driving a car: Read the startling claims made

OpIndia Staff -
The Vatican was also miffed after Sister Lucy wrote a memoir, hinting at sexual abuse with the Church clergy.
News Reports

Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in state

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging assault including sexual abuse during post-poll violence in the state.

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic, devotees can do darshan online

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Amarnath Yatra, holy pilgrimage for Hindus, has often been a target of terror attacks in the past.

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,991FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com