Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home Media Troll newspaper The Telegraph's latest wisdom - Lakshadweep will become Kashmir because tree trunks...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinions
Updated:

Troll newspaper The Telegraph’s latest wisdom – Lakshadweep will become Kashmir because tree trunks are being painted

In Hindi, there is a phrase, "पीलिया के मरीज को सब पीला दिखता है" (a jaundice patient sees everything yellow). Essentially it means a person sees things the way the mind has prejudiced it.

Nirwa Mehta
Tree trunks in India have been painted white and red since ages now (image courtesy: freepressjournal.in)
5

A troll news outlet masquerading as a newspaper The Telegraph is spooked. Reason is paint on tree trunks in Lakshadweep.

The Telegraph article

In Hindi, there is a phrase, “पीलिया के मरीज को सब पीला दिखता है” (a jaundice patient sees everything yellow). Essentially it means a person sees things the way the mind has prejudiced it.

Hence, when Lakshadweep administration painted the trees on the pavement white and red, The Telegraph suddenly cried ‘saffron’. Calling it ‘Sangh Parivar’ agenda in a Muslim dominated region, The Telegraph thought the painted trunks on trees is a ‘sinister’ move to turn the island into ‘another Kashmir’.

Congress leader Thaha Mallika tells The Telegraph that a lot of trees across India are painted in such red colour, but this ‘choice of colour’ (which is actually same brick red but Mallika sees it as ‘saffron’) has a ‘motive’ to provoke the population of the island.

Congress leader claimed that under ‘normal times’, the colour of paint on trees would not matter, but because of ‘Patel’s agenda’, people are upset at the choice of colour. He even went on to claim that painting the trees “saffron” was unfair as it was done when people were staying at home because of COVID.

In fact, this deranged piece in The Telegraph was triggered after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed a resolution in Kerala Assembly demanding that the Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda be recalled. This was also backed by the opposition. Their issue was with the ‘attempts’ of ‘Sangh Parivar’ to ‘impose their agenda’ on the people of Lakshadweep who would not even want to keep Mahatma Gandhi’s statue because of ‘unspoken’ Shariat. You see, a statue hurts the religious sentiments. Bamyan Buddha statues, anyone?

Pinarayi Vijayan was the first to mistake red for saffron where he claimed that even the coconut trees are ‘painted saffron’. Vijayan not being able to identify the very colour of his own party (red) would have been funny if the dislike for saffron wasn’t a garb to hate on Hindus. Obviously the ‘saffronisation’ is a euphemism for all things Hindus.

First things first, the colour painted on the trees is red and white and not saffron.

Red (left), saffron (right)

As one can see, the colour on the right is saffron, the one which is not right is red.

Secondly, what kind of population gets triggered over colours? What does it say about the tolerance level of people if they were to get ‘provoked’ by paint on trees?

And thirdly but most importantly, trees on pavements have been painted, mostly in such white and brick red colour, across India since decades now for multiple reasons. This work is also usually carried out by the administration like corporations. Tree trunks are usually painted red and white using Sinopia (geru) and lime.

Apparently, one of the reasons to paint trees is to make the termites and other bugs and pests averse to the trees. A coat of paint over them also avoids spread of fungus. The white paint acts as reflector at night especially on main roads and highways. Sometimes, fungicides and insecticides are mixed with the paints to protect them from fungal diseases.

The Telegraph may have woken up from slumber today, but people have seen and been curious about the colourful trees on Indian pavements since years. Apparently sometimes trees are also painted to denote that they are protected trees and felling them is not allowed unless authorised by competent authority.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsthe telegraph, lakshadweep saffron trees, lakshadweep trees painted saffron
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Troll newspaper The Telegraph’s latest wisdom – Lakshadweep will become Kashmir because tree trunks are being painted

Nirwa Mehta -
This deranged piece in The Telegraph was triggered after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan passed a resolution in Kerala Assembly demanding that the Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda be recalled.
News Reports

Pakistan: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir taken off air for exposing the Pakistan army’s atrocity on journalists. Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
We are up against a cowardly enemy which believes that we don't know them. We know who you are," Hamid Mir had criticised the Pakistani military establishment recently.

‘Padhe likhe moorkh’: Union Minister Hardeep S Puri’s reply to ex-IAS officers over Central Vista is going viral. Watch

News Reports Anurag -
Puri said, “These are not educated fools but a disgrace to the country.” He further added, “I will not put my signatures on a letter that talks about superstitious belief.”

UP govt orders genome sequencing to study virus mutation to be better prepared for the next waves of pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to enhance health infrastructure ahead of the third wave which is said to affect children, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to complete the setting up of pediatric ICUs (PICU) and mini PICUs in hospitals by June 20 along with other measures.

6-year-old Kashmiri girl’s cute appeal to ‘Modi Sahab’ gets online class load reduced

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video went viral on social media, winning hearts, bringing a smile to everyone's face amid the gloom and doom of the pandemic.

‘Not possible to cremate dead bodies quietly,’ Yogi refutes allegations of Covid data fudging, explains tradition of Jal Pravah

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath spoke on varied issues, from Covid to the recently concluded gram panchayat polls in an interview with Economic Times.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Media

Washington Post journalist deletes his racist tweet against Indians, blocks everyone who calls out his racism

OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post's Dave Weigel's problematic tweets raise eyebrows, netizens call out the racism.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,217FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com