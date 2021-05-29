Saturday, May 29, 2021
Home News Reports When a statue of Mahatma Gandhi could not be installed in Lakshadweep due to...
News Reports
Updated:

When a statue of Mahatma Gandhi could not be installed in Lakshadweep due to unspoken ‘shariat culture’

Though authorities cited "bad weather", in reality, the installation of the statue of Gandhi was opposed by the local Muslims, saying installation of such idols and statues would hurt sentiments of the community.

OpIndia Staff
Statue of MK Gandhi/ Image Source: Times of India
9

Amidst the ongoing political controversy surrounding reforms in Lakshadweep, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to lecture the Modi government regarding secularism and went on to refer to them as ‘bigots’ for initiating certain governance reforms in the Union Territory.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Lakshadweep is India’s jewel in the ocean, while the ignorant ‘bigots’ in power are destroying it. Rahul Gandhi said that he stood with the people of Lakshadweep, who are allegedly protesting against the reforms initiated by the Lakshadweep administration to bring in sweeping changes pertaining to the administration of the Union Territory.

Rahul Gandhi had also written a letter to the Prime Minister saying, “The proposed changes to regulations like Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, the Lakshadweep Animals Preservation Regulation and lifting of restrictions on the sale of alcohol are a deliberate assault on the ‘cultural and religious fabric of the local community.

“Under the guise of development and maintaining law and order in a low crime UT, the draconian regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a letter to PM Modi on Wednesday.

The Congress party had even filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the reforms initiated by the Central government. However, in a big setback to the Congress party, the Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the reforms by categorically stating that it was just a policy issue.

Essentially, the Kerala High Court dismissed the ‘religious and cultural’ bogey that is being aggressively peddled by Congress leaders and its ecosystem, including Rahul Gandhi.

However, it is imperative to mention that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who attacks the Modi government over secularism, conveniently forgets how the Congress-led UPA government turned a blind eye when Muslims in Lakshadweep disrespected MK Gandhi and the country’s secular principles by objecting to the installation of his statue in Karavatti by claiming the statue would hurt their sentiments.

‘Secular’ Muslims in Lakshadweep objects to MK Gandhi statues, cites Sharia law

On the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations, the United Progressive Alliance-led government had decided to install a statue of MK Gandhi at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep. In September 2010, a Rs 2 lakh statue of MK Gandhi was sent to Lakshadweep in the vessel MV Amindivi to be installed at Kavaratti.

However, the bust of MK Gandhi could not be offloaded at Lakshadweep as Muslims, who account for over 98 per cent of the total population of the union territory, objected to the installation of any such statues. Though authorities cited “bad weather”, in reality, the installation of the statue of Gandhi was opposed by the local Muslims saying installation of such idols and statues would hurt sentiments of the community.

According to the reports from Kerala-based media outlets, the local Muslims believe that if such a statute is once installed, then they will have to pay respects to it by decorating it with flowers, which according to them, is a part of Hindutva and violates the Sharia law. Hence the Muslims in Lakshadweep vehemently opposed the installation of the Gandhi statue in Kavaratti.

It is worth mentioning that idolatry or worshipping any statues is forbidden in Islam. As Islam is a monotheistic religion, worship or paying respects to statues is considered a “shirk” or a sin.

As Muslims in Lakshadweep opposed the installation of the Gandhi statue, the vessel MV Amindivi carried the bust back to Kochi. A day later, it was sent back to Kavaratti once again.

Speaking on the issue, Lakshadweep collector N Vasantha Kumar had denied any religious angle to it. However, several reports have hinted that the administration had to drop the plan to install MK Gandhi’s statue at Kavaratti after facing stiff opposition from Muslims.

Eleven years since then, MK Gandhi’s bust has faced a harrowing time as it has shuttled several times from Kochi to Kavaratti. Currently, it is reported that the bust is kept at the Lakshadweep administrative offices in Kavaratti, waiting to be installed. However, with protests from Muslims in Lakshadweep continue to grow, the installation of the statue of MK Gandhi will be delayed again.

Rahul Gandhi, who had remained silent even as Muslims in Lakshadweep showed disdain to India’s constitution in favour of Sharia laws, has shown eagerness to question the Modi government over the implementation of new reforms measures. Perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should be reminded that Lakshadweep is still part of the Indian territory and not an independent Islamic nation.

[We tried reaching Lakshadweep administration to verify whether any attempts have been made to install the statue of MK Gandhi in the union territory, however, we could not reach them. The report will update with their response once received.]

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLakshadweep gandhi statue
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Kerala High Court slams state govt’s over 80% minority scholarship quota for Muslims, says legally not sustainable: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala HC upheld that 'subclassification' of the Muslims within the minority community and disproportionate awarding of scholarships to them is not legally sustainable
News Reports

Modi govt invites applications from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh to grant Indian citizenship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt issued a notification asking people belonging to six persecuted communities to apply for a certificate of naturalisation

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless

How the Congress government backstabbed the Serum Institute of India during the swine flu epidemic

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Forced by circumstances, the Serum Institute of India had moved the Delhi High Court in June 2012 under section 9 of the Arbitration Act.

Home Ministry to soon come up with a comprehensive definition of ‘hate speech’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Ministry has entrusted the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws to define what constitutes 'hate speech'.

Odisha won’t burden Central govt for Cyclone Yaas relief during the pandemic, will handle on its own: Naveen Patnaik

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said his state would tide over the cyclone fallout by itself without burdening the central government during a raging pandemic.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Entertainment

Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested from Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Pithani, who was the creative manager of the late Bollywood actor, was the first to see the corpse of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,299FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com