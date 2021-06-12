Saturday, June 12, 2021
Home Crime After raping woman from Bengal, 'farmer activists' took out procession with the dead body...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

After raping woman from Bengal, ‘farmer activists’ took out procession with the dead body of the Covid victim, 6 named in FIR: Read what happened

Anup Singh, one of the accused, was an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party from the Hisar region. AAP MLA Sushil Kumar has confirmed his involvement with the party.

OpIndia Staff
5

Numerous shocking revelations have emerged as the Haryana police continues to probe the horrifying case of a gang rape of a 25-year-old woman who travelled all the way from West Bengal to participate in the anti-farm law protests at the Tikri Border site. According to reports, after the death of the victim on April 30, the protesting farmer activists had taken out a procession by placing the dead body in an open jeep, even though she allegedly died of Covid-19. 

As per guidelines, there are strict protocols in place that do not allow such processions of anyone who has died of Covid as it may infect the attendees.

Farmer ‘activists’ dubbed the victim as martyr to whitewash crime

However, unfettered, the farmers took out a funeral procession before her last rites were performed. They dubbed her a martyr as they claimed she died while fighting for farmer’s rights. This was reportedly done to hide the fact that she had been raped and sexually harassed at the protest location, which these activists knew at the time but chose to ignore, a report by Dainik Jagran claimed.

Moreover, apart from the three arrested accused, namely Anil Malik and his accomplice Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankur Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri, there were others who were involved in the crime. The FIR, which was registered at the Women’s Police Station Bahadurgarh on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s father, names 6 accused, identified as Anil Malik, Anup Singh Chinaut, Ankur Sangwan, Kavita Arya, Jagdish Brar and Yogita Suhag. All the accused are members of the Kisan Social Army.

They have been charged under IPC Sections 120B, 342, 354, 365, 376D and 506 for criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, assault, rape, kidnapping, blackmailing and criminal intimidation.

Following the arrest, the main accused Anil Malik has reportedly confessed that he along with his accomplice Anup Chinaut had raped the deceased victim in the train as well as at the farmer’s protest site on the Tikri border.

A report by Hindi daily Amar Ujala reveals that apart from this, the accused had also blackmailed the victim with a video of the act which he recorded from his own phone.

According to the police, the third accused Ankur Sangwan had also molested the victim. Meanwhile, Jagdish Brar was found guilty of covering up the incident.

Additionally, the complaint registered by the victim’s father on 16 April said that the victim had revealed details of the sexual assault on her to two persons at the site – Jagdish Brar and Yogita Suhag. Yogita recorded a video of her statement in Jagdish’s presence. But the matter was suppressed until the victim’s father filed a formal complaint.

Connection of the Tikri border rape case with Aam Aadmi Party

As per reports, Anup Singh, one of the accused, was an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party from the Hisar region. AAP MLA Sushil Kumar has confirmed his involvement with the party. Another accused, Anil Malik is an AAP member in Delhi. However, Kumar claimed he did not have any information about him. These two were active at Farmer Protests from the beginning under the banner of the Kisan Social Army. Since the woman died in hospital, Anup has been missing from the protest site.

The silence of ‘farmer leaders’ like Yogendra Yadav

Yogendra Yadav, a professional protestor who is now protesting on behalf of “farmers,” said on May 10 that he was aware of the woman’s sexual harassment as well as the potential kidnapping of the West Bengal girl by the perpetrators. This revelation drew tremendous condemnation for Yadav who chose to remain silent despite knowing about the incident.

The Tikri border rape case

OpIndia had reported that on April 12, the woman was sexually assaulted while travelling by train from West Bengal to join a farmer’s protest on April 12. She was later raped at the protest venue also. After contracting Covid-19, the victim died on April 30 at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer protest rape
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

How propaganda media and cartoonist Manjul are milking a Twitter email to the hilt

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-BJP cartoonist Manjul took to Twitter to insinuate that the Modi government has been trying to silence his freedom of expression.
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370

France President Emmanuel Macron slams Joe Biden administration for blocking vaccine raw material export to India

World OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took potshots at the Joe Biden administration for blocking export of Covod-19 raw materials.

Delhi Govt under ‘ration card mafia’ control, doorstep food delivery a ‘Jumla’- Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Arvind Kejriwal over food distribution schemes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad said Delhi govt not implementing One Nation One Ration Card and e-verification of ration shops due to ration card mafia

Importance of social media in democratising freedom of speech, tussle with the Govt of India and why Twitter must comply

Opinions Avni Sablok -
As the world battles COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis has emerged over ‘penetrative’ role of social media platforms, like Twitter, in India

Chetan Kumar Cheetah: CRPF braveheart who took 9 bullets and survived is now critical due to Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Kumar Cheetah suffered several bullet injuries, and had also lost an eye during a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2017.

Recently Popular

News Reports

TV actor Sushant Singh’s troll account suspended by Twitter, restored later

OpIndia Staff -
Team Saath Official was the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Missing for 11 years, Sajitha found living next door with her lover Rehman in a locked room

OpIndia Staff -
For 11 years, Kerala woman Sajitha lived just 500 meters away from her parent's house in her lover's house without the knowledge of anyone
Read more
Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,347FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com