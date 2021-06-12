Numerous shocking revelations have emerged as the Haryana police continues to probe the horrifying case of a gang rape of a 25-year-old woman who travelled all the way from West Bengal to participate in the anti-farm law protests at the Tikri Border site. According to reports, after the death of the victim on April 30, the protesting farmer activists had taken out a procession by placing the dead body in an open jeep, even though she allegedly died of Covid-19.

As per guidelines, there are strict protocols in place that do not allow such processions of anyone who has died of Covid as it may infect the attendees.

Farmer ‘activists’ dubbed the victim as martyr to whitewash crime

However, unfettered, the farmers took out a funeral procession before her last rites were performed. They dubbed her a martyr as they claimed she died while fighting for farmer’s rights. This was reportedly done to hide the fact that she had been raped and sexually harassed at the protest location, which these activists knew at the time but chose to ignore, a report by Dainik Jagran claimed.

Moreover, apart from the three arrested accused, namely Anil Malik and his accomplice Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankur Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri, there were others who were involved in the crime. The FIR, which was registered at the Women’s Police Station Bahadurgarh on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s father, names 6 accused, identified as Anil Malik, Anup Singh Chinaut, Ankur Sangwan, Kavita Arya, Jagdish Brar and Yogita Suhag. All the accused are members of the Kisan Social Army.

They have been charged under IPC Sections 120B, 342, 354, 365, 376D and 506 for criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, assault, rape, kidnapping, blackmailing and criminal intimidation.

Following the arrest, the main accused Anil Malik has reportedly confessed that he along with his accomplice Anup Chinaut had raped the deceased victim in the train as well as at the farmer’s protest site on the Tikri border.

A report by Hindi daily Amar Ujala reveals that apart from this, the accused had also blackmailed the victim with a video of the act which he recorded from his own phone.

According to the police, the third accused Ankur Sangwan had also molested the victim. Meanwhile, Jagdish Brar was found guilty of covering up the incident.

Additionally, the complaint registered by the victim’s father on 16 April said that the victim had revealed details of the sexual assault on her to two persons at the site – Jagdish Brar and Yogita Suhag. Yogita recorded a video of her statement in Jagdish’s presence. But the matter was suppressed until the victim’s father filed a formal complaint.

Connection of the Tikri border rape case with Aam Aadmi Party

As per reports, Anup Singh, one of the accused, was an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party from the Hisar region. AAP MLA Sushil Kumar has confirmed his involvement with the party. Another accused, Anil Malik is an AAP member in Delhi. However, Kumar claimed he did not have any information about him. These two were active at Farmer Protests from the beginning under the banner of the Kisan Social Army. Since the woman died in hospital, Anup has been missing from the protest site.

The silence of ‘farmer leaders’ like Yogendra Yadav

Yogendra Yadav, a professional protestor who is now protesting on behalf of “farmers,” said on May 10 that he was aware of the woman’s sexual harassment as well as the potential kidnapping of the West Bengal girl by the perpetrators. This revelation drew tremendous condemnation for Yadav who chose to remain silent despite knowing about the incident.

The Tikri border rape case

OpIndia had reported that on April 12, the woman was sexually assaulted while travelling by train from West Bengal to join a farmer’s protest on April 12. She was later raped at the protest venue also. After contracting Covid-19, the victim died on April 30 at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh.