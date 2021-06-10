The Jhajjar police on Wednesday arrested the three accused wanted in the rape case of a 25-year old woman who came from West Bengal to participate in the protest at the Tikri border site. Following the arrest, the main accused Anil Malik has reportedly confessed that he along with his accomplice Anup Chinaut had raped the deceased victim in the train as well as at the farmer’s protest site on the Tikri border.

टीकरी बॉर्डर पर पश्चिम बंगाल की लड़की से बलात्कार के आरोप में बहादुरगढ़ पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी अनिल मलिक को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया कि अनुप चनौत के साथ लड़की से ट्रेन और प्रर्दशन स्थल पर बलात्कार किया था। https://t.co/N856XHFU8k — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) June 10, 2021

Besides, the accused Anil Malik has also confessed of having recorded the incident, the video of which has been recovered by the police.

The three accused were produced before a local court on Thursday and have been sent to police custody for further investigation. The police have said that they have all the required evidence in the case.

Police had been in the lookout for the three accused since May 8, when the victim’s father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted at the Tikri border. This was some eight days after the purported incident had taken place. The police, in turn, had announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for the arrest of Anil Malik a resident of New Delhi, and his accomplice Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma, who is heading the SIT, said: “After interrogating 22 people, we learnt that Anil had raped the woman and Anup had supported him.”

The DSP also informed that a woman named Yogita Suhag had told the SIT that she had made a video of the victim, in which she had alleged that Anil had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri.

The Tikri border rape case

OpIndia had reported that on April 12, the victim had travelled by train from West Bengal to attend a farmer’s protest, where she was sexually assaulted. On April 30, the victim had died at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh after getting infected with Covid-19.

The silence of ‘farmer leaders’ like Yogendra Yadav

Professional protestor Yogendra Yadav, who is presently protesting on behalf of ‘farmers,’ acknowledged on May 10 that he was aware of the woman’s sexual harassment as well as her prospective kidnapping by the perpetrators. This revelation brought widespread condemnation for Yadav who choose to stay mute despite having knowledge of the incident.