Thursday, June 10, 2021
Home News Reports Police arrest all three accused in the rape case of a woman at farmer...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Police arrest all three accused in the rape case of a woman at farmer protest site at Tikri border

A reward of ₹25,000 each had been announced for the arrest of Anil Malik a resident of New Delhi, and his accomplice Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri.

OpIndia Staff
Ongoing farmers protest at the Tikri border.
9

The primary accused wanted in the rape case of a 25-year old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest site at Tikri border was arrested by the Jhajjar police in Bhiwani on Wednesday. As per reports, the two other accused named in the FIR who were on the run have also been arrested by the police.

The arrests in the case have been made after a month on the complaint of the victim’s father who alleged that his daughter was sexually assaulted at the Tikri border. 

As per the report, the prime accused Anil Malik confessed to having recorded the incident and the video has been recovered by the police. The three accused were produced before a local court on Thursday and have been sent to police custody for further investigation. The police have said that they have all the required evidence in the case. 

A reward of ₹25,000 each had been announced for the arrest of Anil Malik a resident of New Delhi, and his accomplice Anup Chinaut of Hisar, and Ankush Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Sharma, who is heading the SIT, said, “After interrogating 22 people, we learnt that Anil had raped the woman and Anup had supported him.”

The DSP also informed that a woman named Yogita Suhag had told the SIT that she had made a video of the victim, in which she had alleged that Anil had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri.

The victim had come from West Bengal on April 12 in a train to join the farmer’s protest where she was sexually assaulted. The victim who later got infected with the Covid-19 virus died at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh on April 30.

Farmer leaders were aware of the incident 

Professional protestor Yogendra Yadav, who is currently protesting on behalf of ‘farmers’, on May 10 admitted to how he knew about the sexual harassment faced by the woman as well as her possible kidnapping by the culprits but turned a blind eye. He made these revelations in a press conference.

The victim’s father too had informed that Yadav was in touch with his daughter since April 24, before her death, and was aware of her predicament. However, he did not inform the police about the incident, which raises the question of whether he wanted to hide the misdeeds of the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Opinions

Dehumanising ‘Sanghis’ and weaponisation of sex: Why the defence of the ‘hate sex’ audio by one of the women present is problematic

Nupur J Sharma -
The entire idea is about dehumanisation of political adversaries. Once adversaries have been sufficiently dehumanised, all manners of crimes against them are justifiable.

AltNews comes up with a lousy fact-check on PM Modi, ends up exposing opposition’s lies about decentralised vaccine procurement

Fact-Check Shashank Bharadwaj -
AltNews claimed that the PM's statement regarding some state governments demanding for decentralised vaccine procurement was untrue. However, their so-called 'fact-check' is full of loopholes.

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.

India records highest ever deaths within 24 hours due to COVID on Wednesday. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bihar government on Wednesday reconciled its actual death figures after a 20-day audit and added 3,951 deaths to the tally.

Perils of woke feminism: How recent Clubhouse conversation encourages sexually predatory behaviour and promotes Grooming Jihad

Opinions Jinit Jain -
In a audio conversation on Clubhouse, luminaries of liberal and feminist firmament encouraged sexually predatory behaviour against Hindus.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,203FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com