Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Twitter user’s account locked for calling Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a terrorist

It is imperative to note that several Tweets hailing the Khalistani terrorist or Tweets from January when a global ecosystem trended ‘Modi Planning Farmer’s Genocide’ continue to sit on the platform.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter known for its left-leaning bias has locked the account of a Twitter user who called out Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Golden Temple’s stand to support the same.

Twitter handle by the name Shivam_h9 in a Tweet had said, “The top religious body of SGPC and Golden Temple have always stood with the ANTI HINDU TERROR!ST BHINDERWALA. So far over 80k Hindus have been k!lled by these Khalistani in last 4 decades. Hindus should see this and stop this Once sided love affair with these ungrateful.”

Screenshot of Twitter user’s Tweet

Twitter immediately locked the user’s account and when appealed denied restoring the account for ‘violating rules against hateful conduct.’

Screenshot of Twitter’s response

The Tweet was presumably made after the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht defended the separatist slogans chanted on the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar in the premises of the Golden Temple. Akal Takht priest had said that chanting such separatist slogans helps those affected ‘release their pain’.

However, it is imperative to note that several Tweets hailing the Khalistani terrorist or Tweets from January when a global ecosystem trended ‘Modi Planning Farmer’s Genocide’ continue to sit on the platform. 

Hateful accounts restored within few hours

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) in January had blocked around 250 Tweets/Twitter accounts which were using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative Tweets.

However, these accounts were restored within a short span, thereby going against the Government of India’s orders.

Several accounts and Tweets still exist on the platform promoting the hashtag and trend.

Several accounts supporting the Farmers Protest were made only in December 2020.

Twitter seeks more time for compliance

On the other hand, Twitter continues to dodge compliance with the new guidelines laid out for the social media platforms by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

After wasting three months given by the government to abide by the new rules, Twitter has asked for more time. Expressing its intent to comply with the rules, Twitter says they have been unable to do so because of the pandemic.

The response from Twitter came after the government of India issued a strong-worded final notice to the company last week regarding its non-compliance with the new rules.

“We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines, and an overview on our progress has been duly shared. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government,” informed a Twitter spokesperson.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

