Monday, February 1, 2021
Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

This includes accounts of actor Sushant Singh and columnist with Congress mouthpiece National Herald Sanjukta Basu.

OpIndia Staff
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Monday has blocked around 250 Tweets/Twitter accounts which were using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative Tweets on Saturday, 30th January 2021.

Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.

Twitter trend on 30th January 2021

Incitement to genocide is a grave threat to public order and therefore the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) ordered for blocking of these Twitter accounts and Tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

This includes accounts of actor Sushant Singh and columnist with Congress mouthpiece National Herald Sanjukta Basu.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

