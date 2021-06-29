Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home World US Justice Department takes down 36 Iranian websites from Iranian Islamic Radio and Television...
MediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Justice Department takes down 36 Iranian websites from Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union and KH: Read full details

In a statement, the Justice Department said, "Today, pursuant to court orders, the United States seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and three websites operated by Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), in violation of US sanctions." It must be mentioned that KH has been listed as a Foreign Terror Organisation by the US.

OpIndia Staff
Amidst nuclear deal, US seizes 36 Iranian websites; sparks outrage
Joe Biden (left), Ebrahim Raisi (right), images via The Indian Express and Associated Press
87

On June 22, the United States Justice Department took down 36 Iranian websites for violating the sanctions issued by the US. The websites are said to be a part of a disinformation campaign and reportedly associated with violent organisations.

In a statement, the Justice Department said, “Today, pursuant to court orders, the United States seized 33 websites used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU) and three websites operated by Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), in violation of US sanctions.” It must be mentioned that KH has been listed as a Foreign Terror Organisation by the US.

According to the Justice Department, the 33 domains used by IRTVU were registered by a US company. Reportedly, IRTVU did not seek a license from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control before using the domains. Similarly, the three websites of the Kata’ib Hizballah also did not have any license. “This website has been seized,” read a notice on the top of such websites.

Screengrab of the notice on Alalam Tv Website

It further stated, “The domain alalamtv.net has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant issued pursuant to 18 U.S.C 981, 982 and 50 U.S.C. 1701-1705 as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Crackdown by the US Justice Department on Iranian websites

The notices were issued shortly after the appointment of Ebrahim Raisi as the President of Iran. Raisi is a well-known Islamic fundamentalist and a fierce critic of the United States. They appeared on Iranian media websites such as Alalam TV, Almasirah, Lualua TV, Press TV, and sites associated with Iran such as Yemen’s Houthi movement, Masirah TV.

In October last year, the US Justice Department seized 92 domains used by the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to spread disinformation across the world by posing as independent media outlets. The United States wants to revive the 2015 nuclear deal to stop its nuclear power project. In return, Iran would be allowed to return to the global oil market.

It must be mentioned that the deadline of the monitoring pact between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran expired on June 24, thereby complicating diplomatic efforts.

Iran condemns US move

Meanwhile, many of the websites resurfaced through other domain names. Iran condemned the move and warned that it could derail ongoing talks about reviving a nuclear deal. While speaking about the US’ actions, the Director of Iran’s President’s Office Mahmoud Vaezi remarked, “We are using all international and legal means to… condemn… this mistaken policy of the United States. It appears not constructive when talks for a deal on the nuclear issue are underway.”

Seized news website Press TV slams Biden administration

Besides, Iranian news outlet YJC agency claimed that the US decision to seize domains of the country’s news website was a reflection of the fact that ‘calls for freedom of speech are lies’. Press TV, whose website was also seized by the US, slammed the Justice Department for curbing freedom of speech.

Journalist Richard Medhurst said, “Just imagine Iran had seized the US websites such as CNN and BCC and the outrage it would have ensued. Where is the outrage now when the US shuts down 33 foreign news sites?” He slammed the American liberals and leftists for staying silent, despite freedom of speech being under attack. “When it comes to Imperialism, you really get to see their true colours and where they stand. What the US has done to Press TV and other outlets is outrageous… It’s an attack on the foreign press and foreign journalists,” Richard Medhurst concluded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta writes to NHRC about violence in Tarakeshwar by TMC goons: Houses looted, businesses shut, women brutalised

OpIndia Staff -
Swapan Dasgupta highlighted a total of 9 specific cases, where Trinamool Congress goons resorted to violence and vandalism.
News Reports

Vice-Chairman of Minority Commission threatened by TMC goons as he finds 40 houses of BJP activists burnt to ashes in Jadavpur: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
As a part of NHRC panel, Atif Rasheed, VC of minority commission was on a visit to Jadavpur to investigate post poll violence in Bengal

‘How can an idol which cannot protect itself, protect someone else’: Read how one Tarachand became Tahir as he came out of a Meerut...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the case of Tarachand came to the fore, agencies are probing whether the conversion racket has its roots in the jails of Meerut

‘Questionable PILs have caused problems to our system’: SC trashes appeal against Central Vista project

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SC order concluded, "The imposition of Rs. 1 lakhs by HC was on the basis that petition only with regard to one public project and was motivated. We dismiss the plea.”

Google shows a distorted map of India a day after Twitter did the same: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google showed a distorted map of India, depicting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin as separate entities and not a part of India

Over 43% of Gujarat’s population vaccinated at least with one jab – Immunization at full swing in BJP-ruled states

News Reports Anurag -
Though Maharashtra has administered the most number of doses, Gujarat has covered the largest percentage of population so far.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Entertainment

Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

OpIndia Staff -
One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show 'Mujhse shaadi karoge'.
Read more
Politics

Gujarat: Hindu Samaj stops AAP leader Italia from performing Darshan at Somnath Temple, had insulted Brahmins and rituals

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Italia has filed a complaint with the police accusing the BJP of leading an attack on him during is visit to Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,146FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com