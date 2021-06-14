Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi gets upset with DJ music, refuses to perform nikah ceremony

On Sunday, a Maulvi refused to solemnize a nikah in Bareilly as he got upset with DJ music being played during ceremonies. This led to chaos after which a committee from the nearby mosque was called to the venue. The Maulvi agreed to perform the ceremony only after the bride’s family apologized for their conduct.

Reportedly there was dance and music in several ceremonies which upset the Maulvi who refused to conduct the marriage. The matter reached the Aala Hazrat’s Dargah post which Nabi, Syed Majid, Zuaib Raza, Kashif- the members of an Islamic organization reached the wedding venue and made the bride’s family and girls who danced to the DJ music apologise.

Last year, Sajjadanshin Mufti Ahsan Raza Qadri of the Aala Hazrat Dargah had issued an order that no Maulvi will be allowed to solemnize a nikah that has DJ, music or dance.

DJ music is un-Islamic

We reported early this month that a committee of village clerics and scholars of Raz -e-Muhammad Mustafa of Khempur village at Swar Tehsil in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, announced that a Nikah would not be solemnized if the ceremonies include fireworks, DJ, dance and dowry.

The resolution was adopted during the committee’s meeting. They announced after the Friday prayers to inform the Muslims in the area.

The committee said that DJ dance parties and dowry are un-Islamic. They further added that if any family violated the resolution regarding weddings, the clerics would not perform even funeral prayers for the family in the future.

AIMPLB’s new Nikahnama

In March 2021, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had released a new Nikahnama for the Muslims in the country that banned series of ceremonies. The 11-point Nikahnama restricted the Muslim community from having ceremonies like Manjha (Haldi ceremony) and other “un-Islamic” traditions like marriage procession, DJ, dancing, fireworks and dowry.

Fatwas against ceremonies

In March this year, it was reported that a fatwa was issued by a senior mufti of the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, which said that it was against Shariat for male and females to eat food together at weddings. The fatwa said that organisers should maintain a difference between mahram (close relatives) and non-mahrams. It also noted that DJs, music, dance and fireworks during wedding ceremonies are un-Islamic.

‘Don’t attend weddings without Hijab’

Earlier, it was reported that a Muslim organisation, Tehreekhe Tahfuje Sunniyat, led by Sajjadanshin Mufti Ahsan Raza Qadri, in Bareilly had started a campaign in the city, discouraging Muslims from attending Nikah that is attended by women without full-face coverings like burqa and niqab terming it as unIslamic. It also said that people should boycott weddings where the female guests freely mingle with unknown men. The seminary also asserted that wedding where guests are expected to eat food while standing should be boycotted.

It is notable here that many Islamic fundamentalist leaders and organizations have spoken against music and dance, calling it ‘un-Islamic’.