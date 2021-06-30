Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Home Specials Interviews Gujarat Model with Modi's touch of governance: CM Vijay Rupani on COVID crisis and...
Editor's picksFeaturedSpecialsInterviews
Updated:

Gujarat Model with Modi’s touch of governance: CM Vijay Rupani on COVID crisis and what to look forward to in 2022 elections

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani speaks to OpIndia about how the state is battling COVID crisis and following the path of good governance laid down by Prime Minister Modi

Rahul Roushan
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
397

On Mondays and Tuesdays, Vijay Rupani, the Chief Minister of Gujarat spends almost entire afternoons and evenings meeting people and understanding their problems better so that the government can serve them better. These public meetings are an extension of his monthly interaction ‘Mokla Mane (with an open mind)’ he has with various sections of the society. This, along with regular interactions he has through ‘Jan Samvad’ the integrated direct feedback forum, is what gives the confidence to Mr. Rupani that BJP will be chosen again by the people of Gujarat when assembly elections take place next year.

Though elections are more than a year away, some amount of curiosity about it was created recently when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inducted some new members in the Gujarat state unit of the party and senior leaders like Arvind Kejriwal himself made claims about the party all set ‘to change politics’ of Gujarat. Earlier in February this year, AAP had done well in Surat local body elections, giving hope to the party of making a mark outside Delhi.

However, Mr. Vijay Rupani believes that the party is not a serious contender as they lack any vision for the state and they don’t have any meaningful alternative to offer to the Gujaratis.

“Gujarat is a politically aware state. The Navnirman Andolan against corruption began from Gujarat. Even India’s Independence movements were started by Gandhiji and Sardar Patel from Gujarat. And Modiji has also started to good governance movement from Gujarat. Till now Gujarat has been a two-party state. People have either chosen between BJP or Congress. Since past 25 years they have chosen the BJP. Congress is more or less finished in entire India,” the Chief Minister of Gujarat told OpIndia in an exclusive interview given on Tuesday before his public meetings began.

Mr. Rupani further added why he thinks AAP can’t be considered as a serious contender in the state politics. He added that the party had neither a neta (leader) nor karyakarta (workers or cadre) in the state. “Those who are joining AAP right now are either disgruntled people from other parties or those who were not welcomed by them. Freebies wont work in Gujarat. Congress also tried to give freebies like loan waivers, but it still could not win,” he said.

He added how during 2017 Gujarat state elections Congress played all tricks in the book to further its caste politics but even then people of Gujarat voted did not vote for them. Mr Rupani added that despite the closely fought 2017 elections, in 2019 general elections, Gujarat gave all 26 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP.

While Mr. Rupani answered the questions of OpIndia related to the politics of the state, he reiterated that his current focus was on governance and next year’s elections were not on his mind. The state has just been able to contain the second wave of Covid, and the administration was focused on how to make sure that the state doesn’t face any challenges in the third wave, if at all it arrives.

“It was a huge challenge. The demand was 5-6 times than the supply we have. But we made a collective effort. We have a very dynamic dashboard through which we get real time data on all sectors and departments across Gujarat. During corona, in Rajkot, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Surat, I spoke to doctors and others in real time to take stock of situation. During second wave, we had highest new cases of 14,600 on April 30. Yesterday we were below 100 new cases. For third wave, if it happens, we are prepared for 25,000 new cases per day. Everyone from CM, to deputy CM and bureaucrats were involved and it was a collective responsibility to overcome this,” he recalled the challenges and how they were tackled.

Chief Minister expressed confidence that the state will be fully prepared if and when the third wave strikes, though the aim is to make sure that such a wave doesn’t happen at all. The state government is focusing on six big cities of the state, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar where significant number of population is vaccinated. If this pace continues and Mr Rupani is confident that by July end, the government would have vaccinated over 70% people of these major districts as well as Junagadh and Bhavnagar.

Taking other lessons from the second wave, the state government is ramping up the capacity for oxygen beds and other medical supplies. “On 15th March we had 41,000 oxygen beds. Within a month, we increased capacity to about 57,000 beds. During first wave, peak oxygen requirement was 300 MT. This time it went up to 1180 MT. For third wave, we are prepared for 1800 MT oxygen. We are setting up 300 oxygen plants across Gujarat of which about 150 are already set up. A centralized information dashboard is also being planned where a citizen will be able to know the availability of hospital beds in various cities of Gujarat,” he said.

The 64-years-old BJP leader, who will complete 5 years in the office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in August this year, told OpIndia that not only he is focused on making sure that the state doesn’t see a third wave, his government is also focused on making sure that the development work is not derailed due to the first two waves of the pandemic.

“Gujarat was the only state which did not have a complete lockdown during second wave of the pandemic. We kept industries open, offices were working with reduced capacity,” Mr. Rupani said. Elaborating on reviving one of the most affected industries, tourism, he said, “Gujarat has been known for being religious tourism hub with holy sites like Somnath, Ambaji. We are now also trying to develop new tourism circuits like ‘Border tourism’ at Banaskantha border,” he said. Gujarat shares about 506 of the total 3,323 km border with Pakistan.

Speaking on the development of Saurashtra region which covers about 3rd of Gujarat, CM Rupani said hospital like AIIMS, airport and six lane highways are being constructed connecting the region to Ahmedabad via Rajkot. CM Rupani hails from Rajkot and it was Rajkot II constituency where PM Modi registered his first electoral victory in by-elections in February 2002.

Mr. Rupani also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the much-needed guidance and support to meet his development goals and agenda. He recalled that during the cyclone Tauktae that hit Gujarat in May this year, the Prime Minister and Home Minister were on top of the things. “PM Modi visited Gujarat the very next day. He was in touch through video conference, sent NDRF, Home Minister Amit Shah was also in constant touch with us. Centre also announced relief of Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.

Mr. Rupani also credited the culture of ‘institution building’ that was set up by Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of the state for having helped him in governance. Use of technology too has been employed effectively by the current Chief Minister, which too matches the style of Prime Minister Modi’s governance.

One such effective use of technology is creation of “CM Dashboard” that helps the office of the Chief Minister to keep a track on the status and qualify of various government schemes and offerings in real-time. The dashboard was used effectively during the Covid crisis too.

When asked why he is not seen as frequently or ‘effectively’ in the national media as some of the other chief ministers, the Gujarat CM said that he believes in focusing on his work and even if he might not be visible in the national media, he is easily approachable person who values feedback – which is why he spends two days in a week meeting people and listening to them.

(The interview was conducted by Rahul Roushan, CEO of OpIndia, and Nirwa Mehta, Editor of the English OpIndia website)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgujarat model, vijay rupani, narendra modi, gujarat coronavirus crisis, rahul roushan,
Rahul Roushanhttp://www.rahulroushan.com
A well known expert on nothing. Opinions totally personal. RTs, sometimes even my own tweets, not endorsement. #Sarcasm. As unbiased as any popular journalist.

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Ranaut said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”
News Reports

80% of Muslims in India do not want their women to marry non-Muslims: Pew Research

Anurag -
Interfaith marriages find strongest opposition among the Muslim community as per the research. 80% Muslims do not want their women to marry non-Muslim men, while 76% do not want men to marry non-Muslim women.

Gujarat Model with Modi’s touch of governance: CM Vijay Rupani on COVID crisis and what to look forward to in 2022 elections

Interviews Rahul Roushan -
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani speaks to OpIndia about how the state is battling COVID crisis and following the path of good governance laid down by Prime Minister Modi

Poland: Catholic Church hit with sexual abuse cases, admits that 368 minors were abused by clergy in last three years

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Catholic Church of Poland, the core element of Poland's national identity, which has been accused of covering up crimes of sexual abuse of minors by clergy members, on Monday acknowledged that it had received complaints of abuse from hundreds of boys and girls in the last three years.

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paramjit Singh Sarna has apologised to the Kashmiri Muslim community over comments made by colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The conversion of Sikh girls to Islam in Kashmir has unquestionable daunted the 'Sikh-Muslim unity' project.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man, is set to remarry man from own community: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Manmeet Kaur, allegedly forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, set to remarry Sukhbir Singh today.
Read more
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
News Reports

Cleric called ‘priest’, image of Hindu man offering Puja used by NY Post in report where Muslim Maulvi got his penis chopped by wife

OpIndia Staff -
The cleric, Maulvi Vakil Ahmed, was bobbitised after his wife learnt that he wanted to marry for the third time.
Read more
News Reports

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

Jinit Jain -
The farce of "Sikh-Muslim unity" falls apart as Sikhs and Muslims spar over the conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Twitter MD for showing Indian land as Pakistani and Chinese territory on their website. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint has been filed by a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad-based math genius claims to have solved the 161-year-old Riemann hypothesis: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Riemann Hypothesis is one of the biggest problems concerning the mathematical world, with it being declared as a millennium problem.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,182FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com