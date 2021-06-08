Yami Gautam has recently gotten married and photographs of the Bollywood actress in traditional Hindu-attire has taken the internet by storm. However, ‘cancel culture’ has struck again and the ‘Woke’ individuals have now ‘canceled’ the actress after realizing she married Aditya Dhar, the director of the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike.’

Upset over Yami receiving appreciation over her photographs in Hindu attire, liberals ‘stalked’ her husband in an attempt to cancel the duo altogether.

A Twitter user by the name ‘walnut-crumble’ said, “Did some stalking of Yami Gautam’s husband and can confidently say he’s a bhakt. No wonder RW is salivating over the photos!”

To this, liberals flooded her comments section taking jibes at filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the Indian army.

An unusual comment by ‘Sohinichat’, who as per her Twitter profile is a difficult woman and writes for media publications such as New York Times, Al Jazeera and The Hindu, said the movie glorified the lynching of Md Akhlaq.

A netizen was quick to question if she thought that Md Akhlaq from Dadri was a Pakistani resident.

Another user claimed that the entire movie was based on ‘jingoism’.

A user by the name ‘Suhail Maddie’ claimed that all ‘mid-level’ filmmakers are Bhakts.

In a completely unrelated comment, the user also tagged a Twitter post by Satish Shah, a famous actor who featured in the Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Yami Gautam was also mocked by actor Vikrant Massey for her wedding look where she was seen draped in a beautiful red Banarsi silk saree. Vikrant Massey on Yami Gautam’s Instagram post commented that she was looking “pure & pious like Radhe Maa.”

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Bollywood film director Aditya Dhar on June 04.