As the Taliban continues its advance in Afghanistan with the active support from Pakistan, Afghanistan national government led by President Ashraf Ghani has announced an Afghan security force led “National Resistance Movement” (NRM) to fight against the Taliban.

Taking to Twitter, Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that the Afghanistan government has decided to incorporate every village and community under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to strengthen the country’s fight against the Taliban.

In a tweet, Saleh said, “Every Afgh village & community that have stoop up against Talib terror offensive hv bn & will be incorporated under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to be led by the ANDSF. It is already happening. Prz @ashrafghani at JCMB. Afg won’t bow to Talib proxy or its backer”.

Afghan Vice President Saleh also asserted that Afghanistan would not bow to Taliban proxy or its backer, in an indirect reference to Pakistan Army, which has long supported the terror outfit.

Saleh said that President Ghani took the decision to form NRM at the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board Meeting (JCBM) in the Afghan Presidential Palace.

In an earlier tweet, Saleh had slammed Pakistan for its duplicity on Afghanistan, saying that the Pakistan government wants a billion dollars from the west to solve the problem of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Afghan Vice President had also blasted Pakistan for “exporting” Taliban terrorists after the US troops began to pull out from the war-torn country and had warned Pakistan that it would pay a heavy price if it continues to wage a proxy war against Afghanistan.

Slamming Pakistan for its open support for the Taliban, Afghan Vice President Saleh had said that he is willing to offer evidence to prove Pakistan’s support to the Taliban. In a Facebook post, Saleh had said that the Taliban is divided into three sections, one of which is guided by Pakistan’s special anti-terrorist cells.

He had further accused Pakistan of openly supporting the Taliban. Saleh had shared a video clip by Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar where he was calling out his own country’s support to the Taliban.