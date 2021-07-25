A mob led by one Abdul Salam, including some women, allegedly thrashed a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, for asking one of them not to park his car at a no-parking area outside his shop, reports Dainik Jagran.

According to the reports, RSS leader and district chief Ram Kumar Arya was beaten up by a mob at his shop on Friday after he had asked them to remove their car in front of his shop, which was also incidentally a no-parking area. The incident occurred on Friday when Abdul Salam parked his car at the no parking area outside Ram Kumar Arya’s shop in Aligarh.

Noticing that, RSS leader Ram Kumar Arya pointed out to them that it was a no-parking area and said that it was causing a nuisance to the public. However, the family refused to remove his car from the spot, instead started arguing with them. As Arya insisted that they remove the car, one of them stepped out of the car and picked up a brawl with the RSS leader.

As per the FIR, a copy of which is accessed by OpIndia, the war-of-words intensified as women stepped out from the car to hurl abuses at the RSS leader. They also threatened with dire consequences in future, the FIR states. Arya, in his complaint, said that this is not the first time such a thing has happened and that such goons come in crowd and threaten them time and again.

After thrashing the RSS leader and his staff, the mob hurriedly ran away from the spot. The police have registered a complaint and launched a probe in the case. Security at the shop has since been increased to avoid any untoward incident.