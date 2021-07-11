Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus infection in the State of Kerala, Argentinian fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the country against Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final.

A video of football enthusiasts from Kerala, flouting Coronavirus protocols, and hitting the streets in jubiliation has now gone viral on social media. The contentious footage was shared by Congress worker Sudhi Punna. In the video, fans could be seen wearing Argentina’s jerseys, carrying the country’s flag, blocking roads, and doing stunts on motorbikes. It must be mentioned that Argentina secured the first title in 28 years after scoring the winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

The video was also shared by the official Twitter handle of ESPN Argentina.

Many can be seen without the masks even as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic rages unhinged in Kerala.

As of July 11, the State has recorded 1,15,706 active cases and 14,489 total fatalities. The most affected districts include Malappuram (16,338), Ernakulam (14,106), Kozhikode (13,445), Thrissur (9,226), Thiruvananthapuram (8,986). Between July 4 and July 10, Kerala witnessed a 10.5% test positivity ratio. Besides Covid-19, the first case of the Zika virus was reported from Kerala on Thursday.

However, on Friday, Kerala reported 13 more cases of mosquito-borne Zika virus in Thiruvananthapuram, causing a worry to authorities in the state. The Kerala government said they had sent 19 samples to the institute, out of which 13 were found to be positive for Zika. The authorities have collected all the samples from Thiruvananthapuram that tested positive for the Zika virus and has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The samples of a 24-year-old pregnant woman who sought treatment late last month with symptoms like fever, headache, and red marks on the skin, have also been sent to NIV in Pune.