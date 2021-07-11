Army personnel Deepak Singh Thakur, who was lynched inside a Gurdwara in a village near Gurdaspur in Punjab, had gone out of the Gurdwara after drinking water, but he was brought back by the accused from a nearby area to kill him. Deepak Singh had entered the Gurdwara to drink water after getting off from a bus at the wrong bus stop, where he was accused of indulging in blashphemy.

SP Harvinder Singh talked to OpIndia and gave details about the case. He said that Jaspinder Singh, Granthi, Gurudwara Sahib noticed Deepak Singh in the Gurudwara premises. He told Deepak to leave immediately, which he did. Later, when other members of Gurudwara, including the main accused Daljit Singh, came, he informed them about Deepak Singh and told them that he suspected blasphemy. Allegedly, they had found some pieces of bricks and stones near the door.

RAW FOOTAGE OF DEEPAK THAKUR GETTING ASSAULTED

PERSON WHO SLAP DEEPAK THAKUR IS DILJIT SINGH KASHMIRI

A BURHAN WANI SYMPATHIZER #JusticeForDeepakThakur pic.twitter.com/hgaqkEmdhv — #Justicefordeepakthakur (@ManasUnknown) July 11, 2021

After hearing this, they then went out of the Gurdwara to find Deepak Singh. They located him in front of another Gurdwara in the area, and brought him back on a two-wheeler at around 6 pm. CCTV footage has emerged which show that Deepak was brought back on a motorcycle by two men, and he was seen sitting in middle between the two men.

RAW FOOTAGE OF DEEPAK THAKUR GETTING ASSAULTED

PERSON WHO SLAP DEEPAK THAKUR IS DILJIT SINGH KASHMIRI

A BURHAN WANI SYMPATHIZER #JusticeForDeepakThakur pic.twitter.com/hgaqkEmdhv — #Justicefordeepakthakur (@ManasUnknown) July 11, 2021

CCTV footage also shows Jaspinder Singh and Daljit Singh Kashmiri slapping Deepak in front of Gurudwara Tehel Singh. He was standing by the road when the accused arrive on a two-wheeler, stop near him and slap him. After that, they dragged him onto the motorcycle, forcefully made him sit on it and brought him back to the Gurudwara premises, where he was allegedly lynched. Gurjit Singh, Harjeet Kaur and Darkirat Singh are from the same family and manage the Gurudwara located at Tibri Chowk.

Sixth accused arrested, sent to juvenile home

In the meantime, the sixth accused in the case had been arrested by Gurdaspur Police. As the accused has been identified as a 16-year-old minor, he was sent to a juvenile centre after presenting him in the juvenile court in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The accused is a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar Avenue Colony, Tibri Road Bypass, Gurdaspur. SSP Dr Nanak Singh informed that the accused was arrested from his residence.

Other accused that have been arrested by the Police include the main accused Daljit Singh Kashmir alias Bobby, Gurjit Singh, Harjeet Kaur, Darkirat Singh and Jaspinder Singh. Reportedly, a Special Investigation Team was formed by the SSP in the case. SP Harvinder Singh, DSP Sukhpal Singh and the station in-charge, Sumeer Singh, are part of the SIT.

Deepak Singh Lynching Case

As per reports, Army personnel Deepak Singh Thakur returned home from his post in Arunachal Pradesh on the night between July 1 and July 2. He accidentally stepped out of his bus on the wrong bus stand. He went to the Gurudwara to drink water, where he was later accused of alleged blasphemy. Deepak was mercilessly lynched in the Gurudwara premises. When Police was informed, they rushed to the spot and took Deepak to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police had been rejected blasphemy since the beginning of the investigation. However, the radicals kept alleging that blasphemy had happened, and are justifying the murder.