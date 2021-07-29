On Thursday, the Assam Police arrested notorious Christian missionary Ranjan Chutia for allegedly indulging in forceful religious conversion activities in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

According to the reports, the Dibrugarh police arrested the Christian evangelist Ranjan Chutia from his healing centre at Moran for misusing the religious and cultural creations of Srimanta Shankar Deva for religious conversion. The police arrested the notorious evangelist after Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad lodged an FIR in Moran police station.

The complainant had alleged that the accused person misused the religious and cultural creations of Srimanta Sankardev for religious conversion and recreated Borgeet, Naam, Ghusha (Assamese religious devotional songs) to spread Christianity. The Christian missionary had changed the lyrics to add Jesus Christ’s name in these Vaishnav devotional songs.

Reportedly, Ranjan Chutia and other evangelists started a prayer house named “World Healing Prayer Center” and lured innocent people in the name of treating patients by healing prayer and the power of Jesus Christ. Through this venture, Chutia converted thousands of innocent Hindus into Christianity.

Various local organisations said that missionary Ranjan Chutia has converted thousands of people to Christianity in the name of providing good health and monetary help. Babul Bora, the Secretary-General of the Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad, has appealed to the state government to intervene in the matter to stop the heinous conversion activities of the missionaries.

Meanwhile, at Batadrava Sattra, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, missionaries have been given a stern warning against converting innocent people using the creations of Sankardev. Devananda Deb Goswami, the Sattradhikar of Batadrava Sattra, also condemned the conversion activities of evangelist groups and urged the state government to take immediate action.

The Dibrugarh police have arrested Ranjan Chutia, and a case has been registered under IPC sections 153(A) and 195(A). The accused has also tested positive for the coronavirus.