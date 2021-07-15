A 36-year-old Sikh man from Chandigarh has filed a civil suit in the district court seeking directions to restrain his Muslim wife and her family from forcibly converting him and his minor son to Islam.

The plaintiff who is Sikh by religion and by birth has stated that his Muslim wife had promised him that religion will never become an issue after marriage.

However, the 36-year-old Sikh man in his complaint alleged that from day one of the marriage, his wife and in-laws started forcing him to convert to Islam and to give up the Sikh religion.

As per the petition, the plaintiff met his would-be wife in 2008 while working in an office in Chandigarh. The man was the store in-charge while his wife was a salesgirl when the two became good friends. Initially, the man refused the proposal of marriage by the girl as the two belonged to different religions.

However, the girl persisted and promised that religion would never be a roadblock in their marriage. Subsequently, the two got married in a Gurudrawa at Amritsar in November 2008.

Faltering on the promise, the plaintiff’s wife and family started to pressurise him into converting from the very beginning of their marriage, as per the complainant. The man then opted to stay away from his in-laws and went to Delhi where he stayed from 2008-2011 to avoid the harassment.

He then took up a job at Amritsar where he lived from 2011 to 2015 and his wife delivered a baby boy in 2012. As per the petition, his wife and in-laws tried their best to convert his son into Islam but the plaintiff safeguarded him.

However, fed up with the pressure and interference of his wife’s relatives including her brother-in-law, the plaintiff was forced to approach the court.

Civil Judge (Junior Division) Rasveen Kaur has issued a notice to the defendants for July 20.