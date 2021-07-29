Thursday, July 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCPIM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and others attend Chinese Embassy event to mark...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

CPIM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja and others attend Chinese Embassy event to mark the centenary of China’s Communist Party

Du Xiaolin claimed that China had helped India at a large scale in fighting the pandemic. He also alleged that the workers at Chinese companies worked overtime to meet the procurement needs India had to fight the Wuhan virus.

OpIndia Staff
Event by Chinese Embassy was attended virtually by Indian communist leaders like Yechury and D Raja
Event by Chinese Embassy attended by left leaders (Images: Chinese Embassy)
176

On July 28, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja, Lok Sabha MP S Senthilkumar G Devarajan, Secretary, Central Committee of All India Forward Bloc & Du Xiaolin, Counselor, International Dept, Chinese Communist Party (CPC) participated in an event organized by Chinese Embassy to mark 100 years of the Communist Party of China.

During the keynote speech by Ambassador Sun Weidong, several topics related to the India-China relationship were talked about. Du Xiaolin claimed that China had helped India at a large scale in fighting the pandemic. He also alleged that the workers at Chinese companies worked overtime to meet the procurement needs India had to fight the Wuhan virus.

He further added that the two countries need to “manage the differences” and talked about the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops last year in Galwan Valley. He said, “The rights and wrongs of what happened in the China-India border area last year are very clear. China has made clear its position on many occasions. The two sides have maintained communication through diplomatic and military channels.”

He added, “Heightening differences does not help solve problems and only erodes the basis of mutual trust. It would make the differences more difficult and complicated to solve. We must place the border issue in an appropriate position in bilateral relations and seek a fair and mutually acceptable solution through dialogue and consultations. Both sides should jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas pending final settlement.”

Notably, on July 1, when CPC completed 100 years, left-wing outlet The Hindu had published a full-page advertorial celebrating 100 years of the Communist Party of China. leaders including Yechury had congratulated China’s communist party on that day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina party, communist party china, Chinese university
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
563,562FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com