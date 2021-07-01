Lucknow police lodged an FIR against the state Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary Sandip Singh, one Anees Akhtar, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Tariq and 100-150 others on June 30, based on a complaint filed by the expelled Congress leader Konark Dixit. The ex-Congress leader Konark Dixit took to Twitter to share the copy of the FIR filed against the Congress leaders.

The FIR against the state Congress chief and his aides have been lodged in Hussainganj police station under IPC section 147, 323, 504, 506 and 153A, for rioting, causing hurt, intentional insult, criminal intimidation and promoting enmity.

In the FIR, the former spokesperson of the party alleged that the accused pelted stones at them on June 29, at around 3-4 pm, while they were protesting outside the state Congress headquarters in Nehru Bhawan, Hazratganj, Lucknow. In the FIR, Konark Dixit wrote that while they were talking to reporters outside the Congress headquarters, around 100-150 men led by Aneesh Akhtar, Mohammad Shoeb, Mohammad Tareeq approached them with sticks, iron rods and stones and threatened them with life. The mob allegedly told Dixit and his men that they were there to avenge the humiliation meted out at state Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Sandip Singh and then AICC secretary in charge of UP- Zubair Khan.

Copy of FIR filed against UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra personal secretary Sandip Singh and others (source: Tweet by Konark Dixit)

Copy of FIR filed against UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra personal secretary Sandip Singh and others (source: Tweet by Konark Dixit)

Dixit further wrote in his complaint that the mob hurled abuses at them and thrashed them in full public view. They hurled casteist and communal slurs at the protestors and tried to provoke the members of NHUI, with an intention to cause riots and communal tension.

Concluding that the accused are a threat to his and the lives of his accomplice, the Congress party’s former spokesperson Konark Dixit urged the Lucknow police to take action against the Congress leaders.

Based on his complaint an FIR was filed and Lucknow police began investigating the case.

After the alleged attack, while speaking to India Today, Konark had said: “We were attacked, after which I dialled 112 for registering the complaint. I had no other option but to protest as these two are dismantling the Congress party, which we can’t bear at any cost,” he said.

Calling the Congress headquarters in the state as the office of ‘Vaampanthi’ (left-wing), Konark Dixit that informed he will file a complaint with the police over the alleged attack.

Konark Dixit, along with another Congress leader Gaurav Dixit, was expelled from the Congress party in April last year for six years, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. Both of them had launched a campaign against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lalla, accusing him of pursuing anti-upper caste policies.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Sandeep Singh booked in Priyanka Vadra’s bus farce

This is not the first time the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Priyanka’s private secretary Sandeep Singh have been marred by controversy. In fact, the duo was booked in May last year on charges of cheating and forgery. This was during the first nationwide lockdown, when the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had created a farce over the ‘list’ of buses sent to the Uttar Pradesh Government.

The Congress leaders had also been charged with running buses carrying migrants to Uttar Pradesh without obtaining necessary permission as per rules.

When Priyanka Gandhi’s drama over migrant buses fell apart like a house of cards

It may be recalled, how, when India was grappling with the first wave of Covid-19, Priyanka Gandhi, much in the lines with her party’s penchant to use every situation, however grim it might be, to score political mileage, had offered to provide 1,000 buses for migrant workers in UP.

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she had written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers. Heeding Ms Vadra’s letter, the Uttar Pradesh government had accepted Congress General Secretary’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers. The UP administration had written to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to submit the details of the buses along with drivers and co-drivers so that the process can be started. Accordingly, the Congress party had submitted a list of buses they intended to use with the UP government.

Soon, Ms Vadra’s lie laid exposed after media reports emerged saying that the ‘list of buses’ provided by Congress to ferry migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh was erroneous and included autos, trucks and two-wheelers. The Uttar Pradesh government had also officially acknowledged that the data they received from the Congress party indeed include details of such vehicles. Much to the embarrassment of the Congress party, the list of ‘buses’ sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming to be that filled with migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border contains blacklisted numbers, cars and even three-wheeled auto-rickshaws.