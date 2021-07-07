Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeSocial MediaFrench court orders Twitter to provide details of its effort to tackle hate speech,...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

French court orders Twitter to provide details of its effort to tackle hate speech, asks on what basis they employ content moderators

The French court presided over by magistrate Fabrice Vert, ruled in favour of the anti-discrimination activist group ordering Twitter to grant these activist groups full access to all documents relating to the company's efforts to combat hate speech since May 2020.

OpIndia Staff
French court orders Twitter to provide details on its anti-hate speech policy/ Image SourceL UnSplash
86

In a major setback to the micro-blogging site Twitter Inc., a French court has ordered Twitter to provide access to all of its details on its efforts to tackle racism, sexism and other forms of hate speech on the social network.

According to a Reuters report, several French social media activist groups had taken Twitter to court last year to know what it was doing to clamp down hateful content on its platform. The anti-discrimination activists had accused the social media giant of failing persistently for a very long time to block hateful comments from the site.

On Tuesday, the French court presided over by magistrate Fabrice Vert ruled in favour of the anti-discrimination activist group ordering Twitter to grant these activist groups full access to all documents relating to the company’s efforts to combat hate speech since May 2020.

In its ruling, the court said Twitter must hand over “all administrative, contractual, technical or commercial documents” detailing the efforts it had put into fighting “homophobic, racist and sexist discourse” on the site, as well as the offence of “condoning crimes against humanity”.

Explain the rationale behind employing moderators to scrutinize hate content: French court

The court also asked the micro-blogging site to explain the rationale behind employing moderators in France, who examine and process the posts that users flag as hateful. Interestingly, the court ruling to open up Twitter’s global operation to activists’ scrutiny is not just limited to France but across the world.

The court has given Twitter two months to comply with the ruling, to which Twitter responded by saying that it was studying the court order.

“Our absolute priority is to assure the security of people using our platform,” said Twitter, adding, “We commit to building a safer internet, to combatting online hate and to improving the serenity of public discourse.”

Meanwhile, the Union of French Jewish Students (UEJF), which had filed the case against Twitter alongside five other groups, have welcomed the judgement saying, “Twitter will finally have to take responsibility, stop equivocating and put ethics before profit and international expansion”.

Lately, social media giants have been criticised for not only doing far too little to address online abuse but have also accused of promoting accounts that incite violence, propagate hate speech against nationalists and conservative social media users.

However, several countries, including India, Nigeria have woken up to the arbitrary functioning of these big-tech companies and are trying to enforce new stricter laws to make social media companies accountable to domestic laws. For example, in India, the Modi government enforced a new set of IT rules to bring transparency in the functioning of social media companies. But, Twitter has failed to comply with the rules citing its own company policies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Hope and trust God will allow Ratha Yatra next year’: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Odisha govt’s decision

OpIndia Staff -
Hearing a batch of petitioners seeking the Supreme Court's intervention in the Odisha government's order, the apex court said it would not interfere with Odisha government order limiting this year's Rath Yatra to the Puri Jagannath Temple only.
Crime

Tamil Nadu police arrests Bishop Heber College Professor Paul Chandramohan for sexually harassing female students. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Trichy police arrested the controversial Tamil Professor from Bishop Heber College after several women had accused Paul Chadramohan of sexually assaulting them in the past.

Cabinet Expansion: PM Modi sends list of new ministers to President, oath taking to be held at 6 PM

Third judge recuses himself hearing petition related to TMC leaders, Justice Kausik Chanda to not hear Mamata Banerjee’s election petition for Nandigram

Is China using the US exit from Afghanistan to expand its Belt and Road Initiative?

China’s WeChat deletes LGBT+ and other groups at most major universities overnight

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
557,911FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com