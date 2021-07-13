Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Gujarat: Garage owner Mohammad gets woman to marry him by pretending to be unmarried, tries to convert her to Islam

The accused has been booked under the Gujrat Freedom of Religion Act (GFRA), making it the first case registered under the newly enacted anti-conversion law.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday (July 11), a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against a man under the anti-conversion law in Dhoraji town in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as a 30-year-old garage owner named Mohammed aka Dado Gani Sami. The complainant accused the man of raping her and trying to convert her religion to Islam. She said that Mohammed befriended her by claiming that he was unmarried. The accused is a resident of Radhanagar in the Rajkot district. He has been booked under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act (GFRA), making it the first case registered under the newly enacted anti-conversion law.

While speaking about the matter, a senior police official said, “The woman told police that she had been in contact with Sami for the last one-and-a-half year. He sent her some religious verses on Instagram and forced her into marriage. He allegedly asked her to accompany him to a maulvi to perform the formal ceremony to convert into Islam but as she did not want to change her faith, she approached the police.” The cops added that the complainant got in touch with the accused to sell her scooter.

According to the police, Mohammed arranged taxis for outstation trips and the woman had also hired a taxi from him. The complainant learnt that the accused was married, only after his wife paid a visit to her house. ASP (Jetpur) Sagar Bagmar informed that the accused has been on the run from the law-enforcement authorities. Mohammed has three children while the complainant has one daughter from her marriage with a man from her own community.

