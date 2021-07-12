After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of moderate to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, a cloud burst has triggered flash floods in Dharmashala.

While there has been no report of loss of life, visuals of cars being washed away and rivers overflowing have been circulating on social media. Additionally, the national highway near Jhakri in the Rampur area of Shimla district has been blocked following heavy rainfall.

Dharamshala, God please save everyone pic.twitter.com/4b4rOjnXj8 — Siddharth Bakaria Himachal🇮🇳 (@Sidbakaria) July 12, 2021

As per a Times Now report, the state government and the local administration have swung into action. The Met department has revised its warning and escalated it to an orange alert with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

As per a News18 report, the torrential rains in Chamba and cloudburst has also wreaked havoc in the region.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh’s Dharmshala, many were not wearing face masks pic.twitter.com/lmFSlmKNEM — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Images of tourists thronging the state while giving Covid-appropriate behaviour a miss had recently gone viral on social media. While the state government welcomed the tourists, it was compelled to take stricter measures and issue a warning to get people to follow the Covid-19 protocols.