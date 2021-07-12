Monday, July 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsHimachal Pradesh: Cloudburst results in flash floods damaging public property, NH blocked in Shimla
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst results in flash floods damaging public property, NH blocked in Shimla

While there has been no report of loss of life, visuals of cars being washed away and rivers overflowing have been circulating on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
3

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of moderate to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, a cloud burst has triggered flash floods in Dharmashala. 

While there has been no report of loss of life, visuals of cars being washed away and rivers overflowing have been circulating on social media. Additionally, the national highway near Jhakri in the Rampur area of Shimla district has been blocked following heavy rainfall.

As per a Times Now report, the state government and the local administration have swung into action. The Met department has revised its warning and escalated it to an orange alert with the prediction of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

As per a News18 report, the torrential rains in Chamba and cloudburst has also wreaked havoc in the region. 

Images of tourists thronging the state while giving Covid-appropriate behaviour a miss had recently gone viral on social media. While the state government welcomed the tourists, it was compelled to take stricter measures and issue a warning to get people to follow the Covid-19 protocols. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshimachal pradesh, cloudburst, himachal pradesh tourism, dharamshala, dharamshala floods
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst results in flash floods damaging public property, NH blocked in Shimla

OpIndia Staff -
While there has been no report of loss of life, visuals of cars being washed away and rivers overflowing have been circulating on social media.
News Reports

The last Devadasi of Puri’s Jagannath Temple dies at 92, just before the commencement of the Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
The centuries-old practice began to witness a decline with the abolition of kingship and the Odisha government taking over the administration of the shrine from the Puri royal family in 1955 through an Act, thus making Parasmani the last surviving servitor.

“Down with dictatorship, we want freedom”: Protests erupt in Cuba as citizens demand end to communist regime

Gujarat: Mahant Dilipdasji distributes masks as Prasad as Lord Jagannath takes a tour of Ahmedabad on Rath Yatra

No less than rioters: England football fans create ruckus after losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy

‘Will turn you into a wh*re, convert you to Islam’: Here are the details about the controversy in Delhi’s Garhi village

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,048FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com