Deoband-based Islamic organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has decided to come to the rescue of recently arrested alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists in Uttar Pradesh. The organization has declared that it would provide legal assistance to the two terror suspects.

According to the reports, Maulana Arshad Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, announced legal aid for suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists who were recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police.

“The process of using terrorism as a weapon to destroy the lives of Muslim youth continues. Our legal struggle will continue till the honorable release of innocent Muslims,” said Maulana Arshad Madani, who is also the chief of Darul Uloom Deoband. Maulana Madani also claimed that the police and investigative agencies carry out operations against Muslims based on their religion and claimed that they would take the legal battle to a logical end.

The cleric also demanded that the case should be heard by a fast-track court, so that the trial could be completed soon. “If they (terror suspects) are really guilty, they should be punished, or they should be released if proven innocent,” said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief.

As per reports, the father of one of the arrested terror suspects had written a letter to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind seeking legal aid. As a result, Gulzar Azmi, the president of the Legal aid Committee of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, decided to provide legal assistance to the two terror suspects arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Jamiat’s advocate Furkan Khan will represent the two Al-Qaeda terror suspects in the court. Gulzar Azmi also added that senior advocate Muhammad Shoaib had also requested Jamiat Ulema to provide legal assistance to the terror accused.

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests five terror suspects linked to Al-Qaeda

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two terror suspects – Minhaz Ahmed and Maseerurddin hiding in a house in Kakori’s Dubagga area and seized a detonator, six-seven kgs of explosives and two pressure-cooker bombs.

According to the police, the two suspects were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan. They reportedly planned to execute explosions, including using “human bombs”, at several places in Uttar Pradesh. A primary investigation revealed that the two were planning to target a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and several other senior party members in Lucknow.

A few days later, the Uttar Pradesh ATS nabbed three more terror suspects linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a Kashmiri wing of Al-Qaeda. The arrests were made after the previous two arrested terror suspects revealed the names of their accomplices during the interrogation.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested – Shakeel (35), Mohammed Mustakim (44) and Mohammed Mueed (29), who confessed to their crimes.

The Uttar Pradesh police had said the members of this terror racket belong to several other cities besides Lucknow, including Kanpur. Raids were conducted at different places to apprehend associates of Al-Qaeda suspects Ahmed and Naseeruddin, the ADGP had said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cast asphersions on anti-terror operations of UP ATS

Earlier, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had courted a controversy after he had raised aspersions and fuelled doubts about the Yogi government’s anti-terror crackdown.

Reacting to the arrests of two youths from Kakori, the SP supremo had said, “I can’t trust the actions of the Uttar Pradesh police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state.