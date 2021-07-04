Leftists in India are upset and angry over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a ‘student activist’, an AISA (All India Students Association) office bearer by the name Neha got fined Rs 5,000 for her ‘disrespectful’ comments towards him.

As per reports, Neha, a final year student of MA in Performance Studies, in an ‘online protest’ in December last year left a ‘disrespectful’ comment on YouTube live streaming of online convocation of Ambedkar University. As per the university, her statements were ‘disrespectful’ towards Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The University is established by the government of NCT of Delhi.

According to reports, the leftist students carried out “online protest” against AUD’s admission policy, including fee hike and alleged discrimination against SC/ST students. Neha had referred to students’ protest against the “constitutional changes in reservation policy and the exorbitant high fees”, and said that the CM “doesn’t care about students”.

On June 30, the proctor issued an order which said that Neha would have to pay Rs 5,000 fine to sit for her final exams. The university said, “An incident of use of slur/distasteful/other remarks in the YouTube thread during the 9th Annual Convocation of AUD on December 23, 2020 by Ms Neha… had come to the notice of the Proctorial Board. The Proctorial Board, after having ground through the case, had constituted a sub-committee to inquire into the incident and gave its report.”

The report further said that during a personal interaction Neha had with the subcommittee on April 6, Neha had admitted to having made the above comments and ‘did not feel guilty’.

Calling her comments a ‘clear violation of AUD’s Code of Discipline for Student, the order said, “The sub-committee resolved that the comments made on the public platform about the university community and Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour were baseless and disrespectful and clearly amounts to a deliberate attempt to defame and disrespect the university community.”

Neha, however, feels that this punishment is not acceptable to her. She alleges that she is being singled out as while many ‘protested’ no one else got the show-cause notice. The university said that convocations are auspicious ceremonies and what Neha did was unbecoming of a student.

AISA, however, is now angry over the steps taken by university.

Why are University administrator so so humourless & vindictive towards students who display irreverence to authority? What is this nonsense about convocation ceremonies being “auspicious”? Protests marked convocation ceremonies during India’s freedom struggle & ever since! pic.twitter.com/5tqRMGgDaj — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 3, 2021

Leftist leader Kavita Krishnan lashed out on Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for being ‘humourless’ and ‘vindictive’ towards students. She was also upset at the convocation ceremony being referred to as ‘auspicious’.

. @weareAUD admin why so pompous? Comments by @neha_aisa do not “defame” you or your guests. If you want students to be obedient robots, maybe you shouldn’t head a Univ. @ArvindKejriwal or @msisodia don’t need you to protect them from a young woman student. Take back the fine! pic.twitter.com/57nPBDi8kW — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 3, 2021

She even questioned the university administration for being so ‘pompous’ and claimed Neha’s comments did not ‘defame’ either the university or the Delhi CM and Deputy CM.

This is not the first time the leftists have lost their cool on Arvind Kejriwal. In August 2020, when Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of sponsoring the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and the riots in the national capital, the leftist and Islamists lost their cool on Kejriwal and called him a ‘Sanghi snake‘. He was also attacked for reciting Hanuman Chalisa on national television ahead of Delhi assembly elections.

In November 2020, Congress, leftists and Islamist trolls had attacked Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving its sanction to Delhi Police for the prosecution of anti-India ‘activist’ Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots and has been arrested for provided logistical support for the riots and being one of the main masterminds.

Similarly, after the GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha was given Presidential assent earlier this year, leftists and Kashmiris mocked Kejriwal because of his previous support to abrogation of Article 370.