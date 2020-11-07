Left, Congress and Islamists ‘warn’ Arvind Kejriwal for allowing prosecution of Umar Khalid, forget that AAP leaders helped them fan Delhi anti-Hindu riots

A day after Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government gave its sanction to Delhi Police for the prosecution of anti-India ‘activist’ Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the far-left ‘activists’, the Congress trolls and Islamists joined their hands together to attack the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision of the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal to give its nod to sanction the radical Islamist Umar Khalid has angered the far-left ‘activists’ and Islamists. These radical members had high hopes on Delhi government that it would not sanction prosecution against communal riots accused Umar Khalid just as it had initially refused to give nod to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.

It is pertinent to note that the Delhi government had initially refused to give sanctions for prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar. However, later, out of extreme public pressure, the Delhi government had to give its assent to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a JNU sedition case.

Similarly, the Delhi government, in a major shock to far-left radical elements, had consented to prosecute Umar Khalid, who was booked under the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for plotting the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in Delhi in February that took lives of more than 50 people.

Far-left radicals and Islamists abuse Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government

Soon after the Delhi government’s decision was announced, far-left students’ leader Aishe Ghosh, who herself is accused of instigating violence inside JNU campus in January this year, took to Twitter to threaten Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that each and every ‘betrayal’ will not be forgotten.

Aishe, through her tweets, craved for a revenge against Arvind Kejriwal for his decision to give nod to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal.

Tweet by Aishe Ghosh

Another ultra-left student leader Sai Balaji expressed his anger against Aam Aadmi Party calling it a ‘disaster’ and accused them of being part of BJP an RSS.

Balaji allleged that the AAP was pandering to BJP-RSS agenda and stood against the mandate given to them.

Tweet by Sai Balaji

A left-wing troll ranted against Aam Aadmi Party by referring to it as a ‘Sanghi-B team’ to claim that Umar Khalid was a ‘hero’ that they are scared of.

Tweet by one Subytweets

Joining hands with the far-left, the radical Islamists too foul-mouthed the Delhi government and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for their decision to bring Umar Khalid to justice for unleashing terror on the streets of Delhi by instigating Anti-Hindu riots.

Shehla Rashid, a freelance protestor-cum-Islamist, referring to the Delhi government’s judgement, not only claimed that she had friends in the US, but also said that these ‘friends’ of her can easily take solace in the US for the fact that they at least had a real opposition.

Essentially, Rashid said that Aam Aadmi Party was no more of an opposition against the ruling BJP.

Tweet by Shehla Rashid

Notorious Islamic troll-masquerading as ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub, lamenting about the fact that radical Islamist Umar Khalid will finally brought to justice, protested against Arvind Kejriwal.

Tweet by Rana Ayyub

Ironically, these far-left activists and Islamists had all enthusiastically joined hands with Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Amanatullah Khan, Tahir Hussain to instigate Muslim mobs during the anti-CAA protests. Later, these very same people had also campaigned for the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal in the 2020 Delhi elections hoping that the AAP would let them to create anarchy on the streets of Delhi once elected to power.

Mutually, the Aam Aadmi Party had then overlooked the atrocities committed by these left and radical Islam mobs, in a hope that they could be used during the Delhi elections.

However, the Delhi government, by turning its back on these radical elements this time, has crushed their hopes of freeing the likes of Umar Khalid before being held accountable before the law.

Congress joins left, Islamists to attack AAP-led Delhi government

Not just radical left and Islamists, the perpetual backers of these radical groups – the Congress ecosystem is also upset against the AAP-led Delhi government for giving its sanction to prosecute Umar Khalid under UAPA in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Srivatsa, a Congress party worker known for spreading anti-Hindu hatred and fake news on social media, claimed that Kejriwal’s sanction to prosecute Umar Khalid proved that AAP was nothing but a B-team of BJP, both politically and ideologically.

He claimed that Kejriwal has time and again supported persecution of minorities and anti-BJP ‘activists’, while adding that only Congress and Rahul Gandhi stood as a bulwark against BJP and RSS.

Tweet by Congress troll

Sanghamitra, another Congress troll, said that Muslims in Delhi had overwhelmingly voted for Aam Aadmi Party in 2020 Delhi elections, however, Kejriwal was paying them with interest by giving sanction to prosecute radical Islamic terror sympathiser Umar Khalid.

Shockingly, the Congress generalised Muslims of Delhi by comparing them to radical Islamist like Umar Khalid.

Tweet by Congress troll

Another Congress troll Ajay said that Umar Khalid despite being a PhD from JNU did not have the foresight to see through Arvind Kejriwal’s Sangh Parivar roots.

Tweet by Congress troll

The opposition party Congress, unsurprisingly, has descended to such a low-level in the political landscape that it is now speaking in the same tone as radical left and Islamists.

Umar Khalid – the mastermind behind the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots

Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots and has been arrested for provided logistical support for the riots and being one of the main masterminds of the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

The notorious Islamist Khalid was arrested by the police on September 14 for his involvement in the horrific Northeast Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi police and admitted by the court, it is alleged that Khalid had hatched the conspiracy of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots along with his friends during the visit of the US President Trump to India.

Khalid, the former JNU student and son of an ex-SIMI member, had allegedly met the former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and another accused Khalid Saifi to assure logistical support during the riots through his contacts in the PFI.

The FIR copy stated that the anti-Hindu riots conspiracy was hatched by ex-JNU student Umar Khalid and his associates who are linked with two groups. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid gave provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized.

The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain’s role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met the JNU scholar and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh.

Along with Umar, several other rabble-rousers such as Jamia media coordinator Safoora Zargar, RJD’s youth wing president Meeran Haider, Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal and several others have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for instigating the violence that swept over large swathes of the northeast Delhi in February earlier this year.

Interestingly, several Congress leaders, AAP leaders and Islamist activists like Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid had come together to instigate and partake in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots. However, the Congress trolls and Islamists seem to be feeling rather betrayed now that Arvind Kejriwal has given sanction to prosecute Umar Khalid evenjhough his leaders had earlier instigated the riots along with these trolls. In fact, one even recalls how AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had stood with Sharjeel Imam while he was instigating riots, and the role of AAP leader Tahir Hussain is well known.

After being hands-in-glove with Congress, Islamists and Leftists in fanning riots, AAP seems to now be at the receiving end of their ire because as the process goes, Arvind Kejriwal has had to give his assent to prosecute Umar Khalid under stringent UAPA.