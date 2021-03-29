Monday, March 29, 2021
Home Government and Policy Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 becomes law after Presidential assent: Read...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 becomes law after Presidential assent: Read how it alters the power equation in Delhi

The centre had introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Parliament to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, that provided a framework for the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Explained: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 2021
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and L-G Anil Baijal (R)
26

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which enhances the powers of the Lieutenant Governor and limits the elected government’s power in Delhi.

The centre had passed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on last Monday and later in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The centre had introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Parliament to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, that provided a framework for the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.  

The new law seeks to amend certain powers and responsibilities of the Legislative Assembly and the Lieutenant Governor.

What is the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991?

Delhi is a Union Territory with a legislature, and it came into being in 1991 under Article 239AA of the Constitution inserted by the Constitution (Sixty-ninth Amendment) Act, 1991.

Subsequently, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, was enacted by the centre to supplement the provisions of the Constitution concerning the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the territory of Delhi. As per the existing Act, the Legislative Assembly has the power to make laws in all matters except public order, police and land.

The act also outlined the powers of the Assembly, the discretionary powers enjoyed by the L-G, and the duties of the CM with respect to the need to furnish information to the L-G.

However, several flaws in the GNCTD Act, 1991, hindered the smooth functioning between the Delhi government and the L-G. In the previous act, there was no structural mechanism to ensure the time-bound implementation of the rules. Also, the law did not have clarity about what proposal or matters need to be taken up with the L-G before issuing any directive.

The earlier provisions also gave rise to conflict between the elected government in Delhi and the L-G often, resulting in governance deficit in Delhi.

LG-Delhi Government conflict:

The conflict between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government has time-and-again given rise to a constitutional crisis in Delhi. The lack of clarity in the 1991 act had resulted in the ambiguous interpretation of the provisions of division of powers between the L-G and the Delhi government.

To make it more complex, a five-judge Supreme Court Bench, in 2018, had held that the L-G’s concurrence is not required on issues other than police, public order and land, thus giving more powers to the elected government. The apex court had also added that decisions of the Council of Ministers will, however, have to be communicated to the L-G.

In its judgement, the apex court said that L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers. However, in the same verdict, the Supreme Court also pointed out that the elected government must keep in mind that Delhi is not a state.

Following the judgement, the elected government in Delhi altogether stopped sending files on executive matters to the L-G before the implementation of any decision.

To rectify the flaw and to give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court in the issue, the Centre introduced new amendments to the GNCTD Act, 1991.

What are the provisions under the new law?

The GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 seeks to end the ambiguity regarding the time-bound implementation of the laws and the confusion surrounding matters where LG consultation was necessary. The new law will amend Sections 21, 24, 33 and 44 of the 1991 Act.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the amendment will give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, that seeks, inter alia, “to clarify the expression “Government”, which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi”.

“The said bill will promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the L-G, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, as interpreted by the Supreme Court,” the statement of objects said.

Further, the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 seeks to give primacy to Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) over the elected government in Delhi. In other words, it seeks to clarify that the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor”.

The new law states that the Delhi assembly continues to make laws on all subjects in the state list and concurrent list except public order, police and land. Under the new law, the Delhi government will now have to seek the lieutenant governor’s opinion before any executive action after the passage of the bill.

The new law says, “When a bill has been passed by the legislative assembly, it shall be presented to the lieutenant governor and the lieutenant governor shall declare either that he assents to the bill or that he withholds assent therefrom or that he reserves the bill for the consideration of the president.”

The amended law gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws. The GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 also ensures that the L-G is “necessarily granted an opportunity” to give her or his opinion before any decision taken by the Council of Ministers (or the Delhi Cabinet) is implemented.

Most importantly, the new law also bars the Assembly or its committees from making rules to take up matters concerning day-to-day administration, or to conduct inquiries in relation to administrative decisions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi bill, Delhi government power, Kejriwal videos
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 becomes law after Presidential assent: Read how it alters the power equation in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The centre had passed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on last Monday and later in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
News Reports

Mehbooba Mufti says she was denied a passport because CID deems her ‘detrimental to the security of India’

OpIndia Staff -
The PDP Chief had filed an application in J and K High Court where J and K police had informed court that her passport application was denied due to adverse report by CID.

Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest found brutally murdered with his throat slit near Bulanshahr temple, police on alert

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Sadhu's throat was slit using a sharp weapon.

Violent protests erupt after death of a Nigerian national, while protestors blame Delhi Police, police cites CCTV footage that tells a different tale

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The sudden death of the Nigerian national sparked violent protests by African nationals who created ruckus and broke glasses at DDU hospital.

Stranded ship ‘Ever Given’ that blocked Suez Canal refloated: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services, said on Twitter.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

OpIndia Explains S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power

Recently Popular

Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,022FansLike
526,447FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com