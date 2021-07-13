Tuesday, July 13, 2021
HomeNews ReportsLondon: Library brings a performer in monkey costume with hanging genitalia, exposed buttocks, says...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

London: Library brings a performer in monkey costume with hanging genitalia, exposed buttocks, says it was to ‘encourage kids to read’

Redbridge library's event to 'encourage reading among children included a performer with colourful monkey costume with fake genitalia hanging outside, with exposed buttocks. After severe criticism, the library has apologised for the event.

OpIndia Staff
Redbridge library's rainbow monkey event criticised for obscene displays among children
Redbridge Library faces flak on social media over actor in Rainbow Monkey costume with a hanging genitalia (Image: Twitter)
310

On July 12 (Local Time), an investigation has been initiated against a library in London over an event that was reportedly done to ‘promote reading among kids’. As per reports, the event included one performer who was dressed in a ‘Rainbow Monkey’ costume with fake genitalia hanging out and exposed buttocks.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the “Monkey” character runs out from the library on the street with two other performers holding a placard. The event was held at London’s Redbridge library.

They all break into dance outside. Most of the people who saw the video are outraged as the Monkey’s fake genitalia kept flapping in all directions as he danced on the street. The Redbridge Library claimed the event was to ‘promote reading among kids’ between the ages of four to eleven. However, the blatant obscenity in front of children and families attracted strong criticism among social media users. 

The actor belonged to a troupe of street performers associated with one Mandinga Arts that is based in Clapham South in London. The group’s website reads that it has “a distinctive style bringing together live music, carnival, street costume, puppetry and dance, drawing on diverse influences from Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa.” The monkey was part of its walkabout acts. People who come across indecent costumes took social media platforms to criticise the event.

Strong criticism followed

People across social media platforms called out the said library for endorsement and promotion of the blatantly obscene act.

Some people questioned the Redbridge Labour council that had reportedly organised the event. Some users stated that initially when they tried to complain to the council, they were blocked while the council defended the act.

Redbridge Libraries issue apology

An apology has been issued by Redbridge Libraries for hosting the performance. Notably, they blamed the charity Vision for the lapse of judgement in choosing the group for the event. In a statement, they said, “We are utterly appalled by the unacceptable event at Redbridge Libraries on Saturday organised by our independent leisure contractor, Vision. The contractor had commissioned characters to support the start of the Summer Reading Challenge, but the costume in question was wholly inappropriate for the intended audience.”

It further added that a full and thorough investigation had been initiated. “We sincerely apologise for the offence and distress this has caused,” the statement read. But there is more to the story. One of the comments under a tweet by Redbridge Libraries pointed out that the Library was well aware of the costumes and even made indirect reference to the hanging genitalia in the comments.

An investigation initiated by Council Leader

Jas Athwal, Council Leader, issued a strong statement against the event and called it “disgusting”. He added that the charity had confirmed that all scheduled events had been cancelled.

Notably, the incident took a political turn as some of the comments were directed at the members of the Labour Party who dominates the Redbridge Council. Athwal, who is a member of the Labour Party, got irked by such comments, and in one of the replies, he said he would not take lectures from a Johnny-come-lately. The phrase means ‘a person who is new to the scene or has come late for the event’.

The reply was directed to Conservative Campaigner Has Ahmed, who had said, “Apparently, this is meant to encourage kids in Redbridge to pick up reading for summer. Please tell me the rationale behind these indecent costumes that were shown to families and done so publicly. Is this really necessary?”

Interestingly, Mandinga Arts has worked with Redbridge Libraries on several projects. Earlier in 2021, they participated in the Day of the Dead celebrations. Redbridge Libraries itself has a controversial history of using ‘not-so-decent’ characters for its events. Last year, they hosted a week of “inclusive Story Time for LGBT+ History Month” with drag article Mama G. The same artist has promoted the Summer Reading Challenge for Kent Libraries this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRainbow monkey, Dildo monkey, Londaon library dildo monkey
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,151FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com