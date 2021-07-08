Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Bring 4 non-Muslim women with you to convert': Woman accuses husband and mother-in-law of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Bring 4 non-Muslim women with you to convert’: Woman accuses husband and mother-in-law of running ‘Love Jihad’ racket in the name of Dargah

The woman, who has now been ousted from her husband's home said that her husband and mother-in-law have threatened to accept her only if she coughs up Rs 17.5 lakhs and brings four non-Muslim girls for conversion.

OpIndia Staff
Lucknow: Woman says her husband and mothe- in-law are running a love jihad racket in a Bengaluru dargah
Representational image
0

A woman from Lucknow has lodged an FIR in the Indiranagar police station against her husband Ashraf and mother-in-law, accusing them of running a ‘Love Jihad’ racket, among other offences.

The woman’s husband Ashraf, who heads the Khanqah-e-Ashrafia Hussainia Qutbe, a dargah (shrine) in Bengaluru, Karnataka has also been accused of trading in illegal weapons, harbouring foreign nationals and torturing his wife for dowry. 

The woman, a resident of Lucknow, informed that she married Ashraf in 2019 and after that moved in with him to Bengaluru. His family was welcoming initially, however, they started to pressurize her into befriending non-Muslim women and getting them home, she revealed. The woman informed that she initially followed their instructions out of fear of losing her husband.  

Ashraf forced his pregnant wife to undergo sex determination test

“Later, when I got pregnant, Ashraf forced me to undergo a sex determination test. When Ashraf and her mother got to know that the unborn baby was a girl, they thrashed me. They called my brother and demanded Rs 25 lakh for sparing my life. My brother paid Rs 7.5 lakh to them,” the woman revealed, as per reports.

Love jihad and illegal arms deals in dargah

The woman further informed that her husband and mother-in-law were running a ‘love jihad’ racket and lured visitors to the shrine to later trap to further their campaign. She also revealed that the dargah is a hub of illegal money and arms deals. 

“Ashraf married a Hindu girl eventually and renamed her Madiha. She was later shifted to the shrine where she was given training in weaponry,” the woman added. 

The woman who has now been ousted from her home said her husband and mother-in-law have threatened to accept her only if she coughs up Rs 17.5 lakhs and brings four non-Muslim girls for conversion. 

The pregnant woman was forced to go back to her maternal home in Lucknow where she gave birth to her daughter. 

ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said an FIR under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, and on charges of extortion and dowry harassment has been lodged which also names Ashraf’s mother.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLucknow case, love jihad cases, Bengaluru gun sale
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala’s Ex-Health Minister to give lessons on Covid management to IIM-B students while pandemic rages unhinged in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Strangely, the invite for controversial Kerala Minister KK Shailaja by IIM-B to deliver a talk on managing the Covid-19 crisis comes at a time while the massive mismanagement of the Covid crisis in the state is for everyone to see.
News Reports

‘Apolitical farmers’ to now contest upcoming Punjab elections: Details

Anurag -
For the longest time, the protesting 'farmers' have claimed that their protests are 'apolitical'. However, the recent revelations show how they may have always had ulterior motives.

Gujarat’s first Grooming Jihad victim ‘disappears’ after retracting her statement. Details

July 8: Recapture of Tiger Hill – The battle that won India the Kargil War​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers, reshuffles some existing ministries: Details

Dilip Kumar: From Censor Board under PM Nehru blocking the release of ‘Ganga Jamuna’ to him campaigning for Congress leaders

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,070FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com