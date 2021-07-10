Saturday, July 10, 2021
HomeNews ReportsMy ancestors were Hindu, they converted to Islam later: Bihar Minority Affairs minister Jama...
News Reports
Updated:

My ancestors were Hindu, they converted to Islam later: Bihar Minority Affairs minister Jama Khan

Speaking to the reporters, Khan added that his ancestors Bhagwan Singh and his younger brother Jay Ram Singh were upper-caste Rajputs who had come to Kaimur in the 14th century after facing invasions and wars.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Minority Affairs Minister Jama Khan says his ancestors were Hindus/ Image Source: Aaj Tak
169

Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan has said that his ancestors were Hindus from Rajasthan, who converted to Islam later. According to reports, Jama Khan, the lone BSP MLA from Chainpur (Kaimur) who recently joined the JD (U) and was appointed as the Minority Affairs Minister of Bihar, said, “My ancestors were from Rajasthan, and they were Rajputs. They had converted to Islam later”.

Jama Khan was responding to reporters at Hajipur on Thursday after he was asked about the ongoing conversions in various parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, over the conversion of Hindus to Islam.

Speaking to the reporters, Khan added that his ancestors Bhagwan Singh and his younger brother Jay Ram Singh were upper-caste Rajputs who had come to Kaimur in the 14th century after facing invasions and wars. The minister said that his direct ancestor Bhagwan Singh converted to Islam, however, Bhagwan Singh’s brother Jay Ram Singh remained a Hindu.

“The descendants of Jay Ram Singh are still living at Saraiya village, close to my Naughara village in the Chainpur area of Kaimur,” said JD(U) leader and Minority Affairs of Bihar Jama Khan, adding that he was against forceful religious conversions.

Further, Khan also said that the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar is doing welfare of the Muslim community despite Muslims not voting for JD (U)-BJP led NDA coalition.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
558,452FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com