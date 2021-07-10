Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan has said that his ancestors were Hindus from Rajasthan, who converted to Islam later. According to reports, Jama Khan, the lone BSP MLA from Chainpur (Kaimur) who recently joined the JD (U) and was appointed as the Minority Affairs Minister of Bihar, said, “My ancestors were from Rajasthan, and they were Rajputs. They had converted to Islam later”.

Jama Khan was responding to reporters at Hajipur on Thursday after he was asked about the ongoing conversions in various parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, over the conversion of Hindus to Islam.

Speaking to the reporters, Khan added that his ancestors Bhagwan Singh and his younger brother Jay Ram Singh were upper-caste Rajputs who had come to Kaimur in the 14th century after facing invasions and wars. The minister said that his direct ancestor Bhagwan Singh converted to Islam, however, Bhagwan Singh’s brother Jay Ram Singh remained a Hindu.

“The descendants of Jay Ram Singh are still living at Saraiya village, close to my Naughara village in the Chainpur area of Kaimur,” said JD(U) leader and Minority Affairs of Bihar Jama Khan, adding that he was against forceful religious conversions.

Further, Khan also said that the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar is doing welfare of the Muslim community despite Muslims not voting for JD (U)-BJP led NDA coalition.