Tuesday, July 6, 2021
UK-based Pakistani commentator Faran Jeffery alias Natsecjeff abducted from his Karachi home: Reports

As per reports, Pakistan's security services have taken him away.

OpIndia Staff
Faran Jeffery, Natsecjeff on Twitter has been reportedly abducted from his home in Karachi
Social media has been abuzz with reports of UK-based Pakistani commentator and security analysit Faran Jeffery was abducted from his Karachi home on Sunday.

Natsecjeff

Natsecjeff abduction

According to some, his computers and mobile phones have also been taken along.

Jeffery is the Deputy Director of ITCT, an international think tank that counters narrative of Islamic terrorism based in UK.

The ITCT has condemned his abduction and appealed to Pakistan government for his immediate release.

Faran is a self proclaimed Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) researcher and often tweets on military movements of India and Pakistan. Most of his reports are unconfirmed and based on ‘sources’ and many believe he does it to create hysteria.

More details awaited.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

