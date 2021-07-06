Social media has been abuzz with reports of UK-based Pakistani commentator and security analysit Faran Jeffery was abducted from his Karachi home on Sunday.

As per reports, Pakistan’s security services have taken him away.

According to some, his computers and mobile phones have also been taken along.

Jeffery is the Deputy Director of ITCT, an international think tank that counters narrative of Islamic terrorism based in UK.

The ITCT has condemned his abduction and appealed to Pakistan government for his immediate release.

Faran is a self proclaimed Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) researcher and often tweets on military movements of India and Pakistan. Most of his reports are unconfirmed and based on ‘sources’ and many believe he does it to create hysteria.

More details awaited.