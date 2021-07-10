The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the Bollywood drug nexus, deliberated by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a 1,000-page charge sheet against Sameer Khan. Sameer Khan is the son-in-law of NCB leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, who had ‘predicted’ that Republic Editor Arnab Goswami will commit suicide after getting frustrated with numerous cases filed against him by the Maharashtra govt. He was arrested for possession of drugs on January 13th this year.

Along with Sameer Khan, Karan Sejnani, Rahila and Shaista Furniturewalas, Ramkumar Tiwari and alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani have also been named in the charge sheet. While Rahila Furniturewala is the former manager of activist and film actress Dia Mirza, Ramkumar Tiwari is one of the owners of Mumbai’s millionaire Paanwala- Muchhad Paanwala.

According to the charge sheet, Nawab Malik’s son-in-law and the other accused have been charged for procuring, purchasing, transporting and selling about 200 kilograms of ganja and six cannabidiol (CBD) sprays.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said the chemical analysis or forensic report shows the presence of 86 kg of cannabis, which is a commercial quantity as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, Khan and Rahila’s counsel, Advocate Taraq Sayyed, said after going through the chargesheet, “There is nothing in the chargesheet. The CA report says that there is only ganja and CBD, which do not fall under the definition of cannabis as per the NDPS.”

According to reports, the chemical analysis (CA) report had suggested that “On the basis of physical examination, chemical and instrumental analysis, and botanical examination report, presence of cannabidiol (CBD) was detected in substances in about 83 kg of material.” For the other 114 kg, the report states that the “presence of any narcotic drug and psychotropic substance could not be detected in the vegetative substances.”

Nevertheless, as per the norms, a special NDPS court will take cognisance of the chargesheet and the accused who are on bail will have to present themselves before the court during the procedure.

NCB which has been probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus ever since the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has made several arrests in connection with the case. Last year, Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB office in Mumbai, in the case.

Arjun Rampal was also probed in a drug-related case. He was questioned by the NCB on November 13 last year, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.