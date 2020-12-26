Actor Arjun Rampal appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time a few days ago, as part of the ongoing Bollywood Drug nexus probe. The actor’s questioning reportedly lasted seven hours. According to reports, NCB found discrepancies in the statement of actor Arjun Rampal and might summon him again for questioning.

‘The medicine seized was that of my dog’: Actor Arjun Rampal

It is being reported that the actor had alleged that the NCB seized his dog’s pain medication and his sister’s anxiety pills during the raid conducted at his residence. According to an ABP News report, Rampal told NCB one of the two types of tablets received from his house was for his pet dog, prescribed by a veterinary doctor, while the other was of his sister which was prescribed by a psychiatrist.

“I’m not the ‘Arjun’ you are looking for”, Rampal to NCB

The actor is also believed to have said that he is not the ‘Arjun’ the agency has been looking for. During the investigation, Arjun Rampal alleged that the drug agency had found his brother in law Agisilaos Demetriades talking to someone by the name Arjun on Whatsapp and assumed it’s him.

According to mid-day, sources said that the drug agency found Agisilaos Demetriades, talking to someone named ‘Arjun’ on WhatsApp and assuming it’s the actor, raided Rampal’s Bandra house on November 9.

Arjun Rampal submits backdated prescription to NCB

Earlier we reported that while interrogating the actor, the department found that prescription submitted by Arjun Rampal, for the banned tablets recovered from his residence in November 2020, was a backdated one. Following the revelation, NCB contacted and summoned Dr Rohit Garg, the senior psychiatrist, based in Delhi, who had written the backdated prescription for the actor. The doctor had confessed to writing the prescription in ‘good faith’ and said he was not aware of the NCB probe. He said that Rampal approached him through a family friend and he was unaware of the ongoing investigation.

Rampal in NCB’s radar over his alleged drug connection

For the unversed, last month the NCB officials had raided Arjun Rampal’s residence and found tablet clonazepam, which was banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted. Soon after, the actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were called for questioning by the NCB over the banned tablets.

After Arjun Rampal’s name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, reports emerged suggesting that Arjun Rampal allegedly supplied drugs to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. A report published by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar quoted an NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officer informing them that top Bollywood actors under probe for drug abuse whose names start with ‘A’, ‘D’ and ‘S’ are Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. Citing the NCB officer, Bhaskar report stated that the drug peddler source told them that Arjun Rampal would take drugs to Shah Rukh Khan’s house.