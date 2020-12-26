Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home Entertainment It’s the dog, he said: After submitting backdated prescription, Arjun Rampal says he is...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

It’s the dog, he said: After submitting backdated prescription, Arjun Rampal says he is not the ‘Arjun’ NCB is looking for

Earlier we reported that while interrogating the actor, the department found that prescription submitted by Arjun Rampal, for the banned tablets recovered from his residence in November 2020, was a backdated one.

OpIndia Staff
It’s the dog, he said: After submitting backdated prescription, Arjun Rampal says he is not the ‘Arjun’ NCB is looking for
Arjun Rampal
4

Actor Arjun Rampal appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time a few days ago, as part of the ongoing Bollywood Drug nexus probe. The actor’s questioning reportedly lasted seven hours. According to reports, NCB found discrepancies in the statement of actor Arjun Rampal and might summon him again for questioning.

‘The medicine seized was that of my dog’: Actor Arjun Rampal

It is being reported that the actor had alleged that the NCB seized his dog’s pain medication and his sister’s anxiety pills during the raid conducted at his residence. According to an ABP News report, Rampal told NCB one of the two types of tablets received from his house was for his pet dog, prescribed by a veterinary doctor, while the other was of his sister which was prescribed by a psychiatrist.

“I’m not the ‘Arjun’ you are looking for”, Rampal to NCB

The actor is also believed to have said that he is not the ‘Arjun’ the agency has been looking for. During the investigation, Arjun Rampal alleged that the drug agency had found his brother in law Agisilaos Demetriades talking to someone by the name Arjun on Whatsapp and assumed it’s him.

According to mid-day, sources said that the drug agency found Agisilaos Demetriades, talking to someone named ‘Arjun’ on WhatsApp and assuming it’s the actor, raided Rampal’s Bandra house on November 9.

Arjun Rampal submits backdated prescription to NCB

Earlier we reported that while interrogating the actor, the department found that prescription submitted by Arjun Rampal, for the banned tablets recovered from his residence in November 2020, was a backdated one. Following the revelation, NCB contacted and summoned Dr Rohit Garg, the senior psychiatrist, based in Delhi, who had written the backdated prescription for the actor. The doctor had confessed to writing the prescription in ‘good faith’ and said he was not aware of the NCB probe. He said that Rampal approached him through a family friend and he was unaware of the ongoing investigation. 

Rampal in NCB’s radar over his alleged drug connection

For the unversed, last month the NCB officials had raided Arjun Rampal’s residence and found tablet clonazepam, which was banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted. Soon after, the actor and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were called for questioning by the NCB over the banned tablets. 

After Arjun Rampal’s name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, reports emerged suggesting that Arjun Rampal allegedly supplied drugs to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. A report published by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar quoted an NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officer informing them that top Bollywood actors under probe for drug abuse whose names start with ‘A’, ‘D’ and ‘S’ are Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. Citing the NCB officer, Bhaskar report stated that the drug peddler source told them that Arjun Rampal would take drugs to Shah Rukh Khan’s house.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Russia releases statement, could ban Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over arbitrary censorship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Russia could move to ban social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube if they are found censoring content by citizens or media
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

OpIndia Staff -
A Rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir was attacked with stones in a Muslim dominated area in Ujjain
Read more

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

World OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.

Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Politics Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP wants to win 200 seats in Bengal, TMC is confident of retaining its majority in the state, bolstered by inexplicable Prashant Kishor.

Rahul Gandhi’s fanboy Saket Gokhale thinks bank transfers under DBT cannot happen on a bank holiday. Here is an explainer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fund transfers under DBT do not take place using RTGS/NEFT systems, and it happens via a direct electronic fund transfer

Pakistan via Dubai: How member of Khalistani SFJ Vikas Verma, arrested at Delhi Airport, became Mohammad Vikas and facilitated terror

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Verma aka Mohammad Vikas was an active member of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice and routed phone calls using IVRS

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

It’s the dog, he said: After submitting backdated prescription, Arjun Rampal says he is not the ‘Arjun’ NCB is looking for

OpIndia Staff -
NCB found discrepancies in the statement of actor Arjun Rampal and might summon him again for questioning
Read more
News Reports

‘Those who teach me democracy not conducting elections’: PM Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘no democracy in India’ comment.

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi noted that despite court order Congress is not conducting elections in Puducherry, while alleging there is no democracy in India
Read more
World

Russia releases statement, could ban Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over arbitrary censorship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Russia could move to ban social media giants Twitter, Facebook and YouTube if they are found censoring content by citizens or media
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim mob pelts stones at Ramnidhi Sangrahan rally in Ujjain, 10 people injured and several vehicles damaged

OpIndia Staff -
A Rally to collect donations for the Ram Mandir was attacked with stones in a Muslim dominated area in Ujjain
Read more
News Reports

‘Is Maharashtra government running COVID-19 centres to benefit contractors’, asks Kirit Somaiya

OpIndia Staff -
Kirit Somaiya alleged that contractors running the COVID-19 centres in Maharashtra exploited nurses, ward boys and patients
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against advocate Mehmood Pracha for not cooperating and misbehaving with officials during raids at his office

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police had raided the office of Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha in connection with anti-Hindu Delhi riots.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Politics

Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP wants to win 200 seats in Bengal, TMC is confident of retaining its majority in the state, bolstered by inexplicable Prashant Kishor.
Read more
News Reports

Babri petitioner Iqbal Ansari trashes Dhannipur Mosque design, doesn’t want it to be known by Babar’s name

OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Ansari did not approve of the design of Dhannipur masjid, says a mosque is not meant for show but for reading namaz.
Read more
News Reports

After vandalising Reliance Jio towers, Punjab ‘farmers’ ransack venues screening PM’s interaction with farmers, BJP workers injured

OpIndia Staff -
After hijacking the Delhi border's for almost a month, 'farmers' have began stirring violence in many parts of the country
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com