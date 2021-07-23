In yet another case of Hindu temple vandalism in Punjab, some miscreants on Wednesday night desecrated the idols of Neelkanth Mahadev Temple situated in Kalaudi Ghanvda village, on Sangrur-Patiala road, Bhawanigarh. The posters of gods and goddesses which were put up around the temple were also found burnt. This is the second such case in the month of July.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, the incident came to light after Bagga Ram and Tari Ram- two locals who were taking a walk at 5:30 am on Thursday morning saw the temple vandalized. They immediately informed the village head after which several villagers and members of Hindu organizations reached the spot.

As per the Daily Post news report, the villagers informed that when they reached the temple, they saw the idols of Shiva and Hanuman were destroyed, the Trishul was broken and the posters were burnt to ashes.

Another Hindu temple Vandalized in #Sangrur After #Malerkotla incident happened a week ago, this news belongs to #Bhawanigarh

In Night some miscreants harm the idols of Bhagwan ShivJi & Bhagwan Hanuman ji pictures were burnt.#Punjab #Sangrur pic.twitter.com/fBGz7OFUoq — 🇮🇳ਪੌਰਸ PORUS🇮🇳 (@PorusofPunjab) July 22, 2021

As the temple is in an open area and alongside the road, there were no CCTVs installed. The police have registered a complaint in this regard at the behest of village head Gurjant Singh.

Enraged by the incident, the members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest demanding justice. The village head has assured the villagers and members of resurrecting the temple.

DSP Satpal Singh commenting on the matter said, “The temple is in an open space and was ransacked during the night. The Sangrur police station has registered a case against unknown people under various sections.”

“The miscreants will be nabbed soon,” assured Singh.

Shiv Temple in Ahmadgarh vandalized

On July 10, a case of vandalism at Shiv Temple came to light in Saroud Village, Ahmedgarh, district Malerkotla in Punjab. When Kumar the person taking care of the temple reached the site, he noticed that the Shivling had been vandalized, and a part of it was lying outside.

Kumar immediately informed the Police. A case has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation has been initiated.

While talking to OpIndia, Aman Thapar, district President Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malerkotla, said that an unknown person vandalized Bhagwan Nandi’s idol and Shivlinga in the temple. He added, “The administration has locked the temple premises. We demand that the Police take quick action in the matter and arrest the culprits.”

Thapar further added that such incidents are increasing in Punjab. Recently, the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib was reported in the state. “It is an attempt to cause disharmony among communities in the state,” he added.