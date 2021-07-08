On Thursday, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the unknown creators of an app named ‘Sulli Deals’, which was uploaded on the open-source software platform GitHub. The app had collected images of women along with their names from social media accounts without their consent, and allowed the users to share the images and participate in their ‘auction’.

After the app was spotted by social media users, some of them had alleged that Hindus were behind the app, which was made to collect and ‘auction’ images of Muslim girls. While at present it is not known who is behind this app, some social media users have noticed that Reddit, the news aggregation and discussion platform dominated by left-liberals, is filled with subreddits dedicated to sharing pornographic and nude images claiming that they are Hindu women lusting for Muslim men.

Several such subreddits have come on the platform, which claim that they share images of women claiming they are Hindus. The subreddits use explicit names, which call the Hindu women as sluts, who according to them are waiting for ‘Muslim studs’. Some of such groups on Reddit are r/dharmikrandis, r/Hinduslutsmuclimcock, r/Muslimbullvshinduslut, r/SanskariSlut, r/hindubitchmuslimbull and many more.

In several of the images shared by Redditors, Hindu symbols like Om, Lotus flower etc superimposed on the body of the women supposed to be Hindu, while Islamic symbols like the moon and the crescent are superimposed on the men supposed to be Muslims.

Please note that all these subreddits share NSFW pornographic content, therefore we are not linking them. As they are sharing adult content, it is needed to log in to the platform to access them. However, some of them are private groups, which means one needs to submit a request to join them.

These groups share images of women picked from social media, porn sites, and also share morphed images. But the images are accompanied with captions that made the same claim, that Hindu women lust for Muslim men. Apart from morphed images of celebrities, the identities of other women are not known, and therefore it is not known whether they are actually Hindus are not, but they are claimed to be Hindus by the people who are sharing them. The subreddits seems to be the result of fantasy of Muslim men, who desire to sleep with Hindu women only with the purpose of dominating them.

Many of the captions accompanying the images also claim that during Islamic invasion of India, the Hindu queens had willingly submitted themselves to the Muslim invader, as Hindu queens found the invaders more ‘capable’ sexually. They claim that while they grieved for the defeat of their husbands, they were secretly happy to be captured by the invaders.

What these supposedly Muslim men are fantasising is nothing else but hate sex. It is clear that they want to have sex with Hindu women out of hatred for Hindus, not love. Hate sex is defined as intercourse with someone one dislikes or hates. In simple words, a physical relationship between two people where there is no emotional connection between the two and at least one of the partners hates the other who is completely unaware of it. Therefore, the subreddits fits the definition desire of hate sex.

It is notable that just a few weeks ago, left-liberals were justifying hate sex. Last month, the left liberals were heard normalising ‘hate sex’, where they were discussing that ‘sanghi’ women are hot. In a clubhouse discussion among alleged ‘social media influencers’, they were heard debating whether right wing women are hot, after one among them said that he finds ‘sanghi’ women hot and wants to have sex with them.

After the matter stirred controversy, they had given the bizarre justification that ‘hate sex’ can be consensual, and there is nothing wrong with such sex.