Twitter's updated privacy policy to come into effect on August 19

The micro-blogging site Twitter has now updated its Terms of Service (TOS) and Privacy Policy that is expected to come into force on August 19.

Twitter users have already been notified in the app, asking them to accept the new privacy policy. In the new privacy policy, Twitter intends to provide some clarity on some of its new products and regarding the usage of the data which it collects from users.

According to the reports, the users will not have an option to opt-out of the privacy policy. Once the policy comes to force, users must adhere to the stated Terms of Service (ToS) to continue using Twitter.

Twitter to record audio transcriptions of conversations held on Spaces, to review them for violations

Interestingly, one of the new updates rolled out by Twitter is related to its social audio product Twitter Spaces. Twitter Spaces – a social audio space is meant to enable voice-based conversations among its users. The company has now explained how it uses this data.

In its new privacy policy, the micro-blogging site stated that it produces audio transcriptions of the conversations taking place on Spaces, which is then reviewed for potential Twitter rules violations. It further said that that all conversations on Spaces are currently public, so the data is not private anyway.

“Our Privacy Policy now shares more details about what participating in or hosting a Space means for your data. We analyse data from Spaces to provide audio transcriptions, to review for potential violations of the Twitter Rules, and to make improvements to the way the feature works. As a reminder, all Spaces are currently public, so your presence in a Space and anything you broadcast when you use Twitter Spaces is also public,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The audio transcriptions recordings by Twitter may now create privacy issues for users, who fear that the platform may misuse their data.

Twitter releases new update concerning Twitter Blue, Payment services

Another major update in the policy is regarding Twitter Blue, the company’s first-ever exclusive subscription offering that is currently available only in Canada and Australia. In addition, the social media giant is also updating some of the new payments service features.

The update explains how autoplay video settings work and the nature of data that is shared with partners and third parties.

“Twitter does not sell your personal data. We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make this clear and also clarified how we protect your data when it is transferred outside the country you reside in,” the firm said in the blog post.