The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested three more individuals related to the conversion racket involving Umar Gautam that was unearthed a few weeks ago. Consequently, UP ATS has arrested Prakash Kawre alias Adam, Kaushar Alam and Arsalan alias Bhupriya Bando on the 16th of July (Friday).

The three accused were arrested from Nagpur in Maharashtra and will be brought to Lucknow. The Police will approach the Court for custody. Appropriate action will be taken as per law.

As per UP Police, Adam was the focal point of the Maharashtra Network of the racket. He was constantly in touch with Umar Gautam and furthered conversion activities in the state. Adam’s wife is a citizen of Egypt and he was in touch with other Islamic majority countries, police say. According to the police, Adam has been involved with Islamic propaganda in the past.

Kaushar Alam was involved in conversion activities in Maharashtra and Karnataka. He handled the finances of the network among other things. Adam and Arsalan are both 29 years old, Kaushal alam is 50 years old.

Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Qasmi may have received funding from terrorist Hafiz Saeed

Prior to this, the ATS has made several startling revelations in the case. According to Zee News, sources within the Uttar Pradesh police have confirmed that they suspect the conversion racket run by Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam had funding from India’s most wanted terrorist and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. The Zee News report said that the Hafiz Saeed connection to the religious conversion case came to the fore during the interrogation of the accused.

Mass conversion racket link with Zakir Naik surfaces

It recently revealed how the religious conversion racket was being operated as ‘motivation camps’. Moreover, Islamic Dawah Centre- Umar Gautam’s organization’s links with infamous Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s aide was also unearthed.

Umar Gautam and accomplice had plans to use impaired children as human bombs after conversion

OpIndia reported earlier Umar Gautam and Qasmi’s plan to first convert the hearing and speech impaired children into Islam and then use them as human bombs. The perpetrators brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited, informed a senior official.