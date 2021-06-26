Saturday, June 26, 2021
Home News Reports Mass conversion racket: Umar Gautam reveals how they targeted non-Muslim girls from rural areas...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Mass conversion racket: Umar Gautam reveals how they targeted non-Muslim girls from rural areas as it is easier to lure, brainwash them

ATS has confirmed that during their interrogation they revealed that they targeted rural girls as they were easier to prey on

OpIndia Staff
Accused Jahangir Qasmi and Md Umar Gautam were nabbed by the UP ATS recently
Mohammad Umar Gautam, image via Twitter
133

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh ATS busted a massive ISI-funded conversion racket after it arrested Maulana Mohammed Umar Gautam and his accomplice Mufti Qazi Jehangir from Delhi for allegedly forcing over 1,000 people to adopt Islam. The duo, who ran an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC), along with their other associates, were charged for mass conversion of people into Islam through inducements such as marriage, job and money and mental pressure.

The two accused, who are in seven-day custody remand from Wednesday (June 23), are being interrogated by the ATS regarding their conversion programmes and their links with Pakistan’s ISI, among other things.

Now, according to a report by Hindi daily Amar Ujala, the ATS has confirmed that during their interrogation the duo has disclosed yet another modus operandi of their mass conversion racket. They have revealed that they targeted girls in the rural areas as they were easier to prey on.

The ATS recovered a list with names of 31 non-Muslim girls who fell into their conversion trap and most of these girls belonged to the rural areas. On questioning, the accused reportedly told the ATS officials that it was easier to brainwash girls living in villages into embracing Islam. They are mostly uneducated and belong to lesser privileged families. So it becomes easier to lure them with jobs and financial aids, which was what Umar Gautam exactly did to lure his target into embracing Islam.

Girls from rural areas were easier targets since they belonged to economically backward sections

After the revelation, ATS once again re-examined the list of 31 women recovered from the Islamic Dawah Center (IDC), the organization belonging to the conversion racket’s prime accused Mohammad Umar Gautam. According to ATS sources, after re-checking the list, it was found that as many as 12 out of the 31 girls who had fallen into the conversion trap were from rural areas.

Besides belonging to rural areas in Uttar Pradesh, there were women who belonged to villages of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Guwahati. The gang members gauged the victim’s vulnerabilities and accordingly use it to their advantage to trap the victims and convert them to Islam. Since most of these rural girls belonged to the economically backwards class and were financially oppressed they became easier targets for Umar Gautam and his cartel.

Umar Gautam and Mufti Jahangir Qasmi may have received funding from terrorist Hafiz Saeed 

Prior to this, the ATS has made several startling revelations in the case. According to Zee News, sources within the Uttar Pradesh police have confirmed that they suspect the conversion racket run by Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam had funding from India’s most wanted terrorist and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. The Zee News report said that the Hafiz Saeed connection to the religious conversion case came to the fore during the interrogation of the accused. 

Mass conversion racket link with Zakir Naik surfaces

It recently revealed how the religious conversion racket was being operated as ‘motivation camps’. Moreover, Islamic Dawah Centre- Umar Gautam’s organization’s links with infamous Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s aide was also unearthed.

Umar Gautam and accomplice had plans to use impaired children as human bombs after conversion

OpIndia reported earlier Umar Gautam and Qasmi’s plan to first convert the hearing and speech impaired children into Islam and then use them as human bombs. The perpetrators brainwashed the differently-abled children into hating non-Muslims, accepting Islam and were planning to use them as suicide bombers as the scope of retaliation from such children is limited, informed a senior official.

Racket funded by Pakistan’s ISI

Amidst all these startling revelations made in the case, it was revealed how the entire religious conversion racket was funded by some foreign organisations, Pakistan’s ISI and other Arab countries.

In fact, many victims’ families have come forward to narrate how they fell prey to this mass religious conversion racket. The father of a victim named Manu Yadav had alleged that he received a threat call on his son’s mobile number from Pakistan asking him not to cause hindrance in the conversion of his son.

Fatehpur teacher narrates ordeal

Besides, a lady teacher named Kalpana Singh from Nurul Huda English Medium in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh has revealed how Umar Gautam had visited the school she taught in with 20-25 other Maulanas in the year 2020, to brainwash them to adopt Islam by assuring financial security. She had also confirmed how the school under Umar Gautam’s influence began teaching toddlers Urdu and Arabic in class. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Books

24 years ago, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published the first time: How the author’s pandering has shaped its legacy

K Bhattacharjee -
Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone marked the beginning of the boy wizard's story and was published on 26th June, 1997.

Mass conversion racket: Umar Gautam reveals how they targeted non-Muslim girls from rural areas as it is easier to lure, brainwash them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Umar Gautam told ATS that it was easier to lure village girls with money as they came from lesser privileged families

Enticement, deceit used to convert women and children to Islam, UP Police tries to trace victims of ISI-funded conversion racket: What we know so...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ATS is now probing the larger conspiracy in the case and the funding trail of the institution Islamic Dawah Centre, which was run by the accused.

Post for which Twitter locked IT Minister RS Prasad’s account: A DMCA notice, an International Federation and Sony Music

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter came under the scanner for blocking Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and IT RS Prasad for violating copyright act

ED raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence after establishing Rs 4 cr extortion trail, arrests two aides

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ED arrested two close aides of former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs.100 crore extortion case

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
News Reports

Young women speak up against ‘hate sex’ and the conspiracy of silence against sexual targeting of ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
A Clubhouse discussion had gone viral where liberal participants expressed their desire to have 'hate sex' with Sanghis.
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,792FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com