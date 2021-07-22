On July 22, CM Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government initiated a massive anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar from the possession of Rohingyas. Reports suggest that the 2.1-hectare land freed by the administration is worth 150 crores. Rohingya camps were built illegally on the land that belonged to Irrigation Department. The administration reached the spot at around 4 AM to clear the illegal structures raised by Rohingyas.

In a tweet, Jal Shakti Minister of Uttar Pradesh government, Mahendra Singh, said, “Yogi’s bulldozer ran in Delhi. Yogi government’s big action in Delhi. Encroachments built by Rohingyas on Irrigation Department’s land were removed in Madanpur Khadar during the anti-encroachment drive that started at 4 AM.”

2.10 hectare land of UP Irrigation Department freed

The Uttar Pradesh government has been proactively taking action against encroachment across the state. Illegal structures, including religious places built on government land, are being removed. A similar drive was initiated in Madanpur Region in March 2021 which six acres of land was freed from the Rohingya encroachers. Reportedly, local Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan had helped over 300 Rohingyas to settle in the Madanpur Khadar region.

It was reported that those illegal Rohingya settlers were getting government benefits. It was alleged that the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan were accused of providing a huge amount of ration to them. Madanpur Khadar falls under the Okhla constituency in New Delhi. As per the report, the illegal settlement of Rohingyas also had stolen electricity connection and borewell water.

‘Every inch of govt land will be cleared of encroachments’

Minister Singh said, “There were illegal encroachments on the land of Uttar Pradesh in Delhi. The government launched a campaign to vacate these pieces of land. 2.1 hectares of land has been vacated. People had built pucca houses and had been occupying them for years. Some people had settled Rohingyas in the region with the help of the local government. We had contact with LG, who assured full cooperation of clearing the land.”

Singh further added that every inch of land that belongs to Uttar Pradesh would be freed of encroachments.