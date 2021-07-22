Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUP Govt does it again, bulldozes and frees land from illegal encroachment by Rohingyas...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP Govt does it again, bulldozes and frees land from illegal encroachment by Rohingyas in Delhi. Watch

Bulldozers were used to demolish Rohingya camps built illegally on the land that belonged to Irrigation Department of UP govt

OpIndia Staff
UP Govt
UP govt freed 2.1 hectare land worth 150 crore from Rohingyas (Image: Screenshots from video shared by Minister Mahendra Singh)
62

On July 22, CM Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government initiated a massive anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar from the possession of Rohingyas. Reports suggest that the 2.1-hectare land freed by the administration is worth 150 crores. Rohingya camps were built illegally on the land that belonged to Irrigation Department. The administration reached the spot at around 4 AM to clear the illegal structures raised by Rohingyas.

In a tweet, Jal Shakti Minister of Uttar Pradesh government, Mahendra Singh, said, “Yogi’s bulldozer ran in Delhi. Yogi government’s big action in Delhi. Encroachments built by Rohingyas on Irrigation Department’s land were removed in Madanpur Khadar during the anti-encroachment drive that started at 4 AM.”

2.10 hectare land of UP Irrigation Department freed

The Uttar Pradesh government has been proactively taking action against encroachment across the state. Illegal structures, including religious places built on government land, are being removed. A similar drive was initiated in Madanpur Region in March 2021 which six acres of land was freed from the Rohingya encroachers. Reportedly, local Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan had helped over 300 Rohingyas to settle in the Madanpur Khadar region.

It was reported that those illegal Rohingya settlers were getting government benefits. It was alleged that the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan were accused of providing a huge amount of ration to them. Madanpur Khadar falls under the Okhla constituency in New Delhi. As per the report, the illegal settlement of Rohingyas also had stolen electricity connection and borewell water.

‘Every inch of govt land will be cleared of encroachments’

Minister Singh said, “There were illegal encroachments on the land of Uttar Pradesh in Delhi. The government launched a campaign to vacate these pieces of land. 2.1 hectares of land has been vacated. People had built pucca houses and had been occupying them for years. Some people had settled Rohingyas in the region with the help of the local government. We had contact with LG, who assured full cooperation of clearing the land.”

Singh further added that every inch of land that belongs to Uttar Pradesh would be freed of encroachments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,998FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com